"Put a stamp on the team from day one"- Jamie Carragher 'impressed' by Ralf Rangnick's early impact at Manchester United

Ralf Rangnick got his Manchester United spell off to a brilliant start with a vital 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at the weekend. The German tactician's impact was evident at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils pressing more intensely and controlling proceedings throughout the encounter.

That has caught the eye of former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher, who has praised the newly appointed manager for the way in which his team played on Sunday.

He was quoted as saying:

"I was impressed with Manchester United. From the fact Ragnick put a stamp on the team from day one."

Manchester United's attackers, including Cristiano Ronaldo, were busy pressing from the front in their clash with Crystal Palace, something that was non-existent under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

That allowed Rangnick's men to put pressure on the opposition defense and disrupt their build-up play. This resulted in a massive dominance that gave them 62% of the possession.

Jamie Carragher believes the signs replicate other top German managers, including Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp and Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel. He said:

"That was a criticism of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and it’s a similarity with Klopp and Tuchel. He [Ralf Rangnick] put a stamp on it straight away, with his system and pressing from the front."

"The top managers – certainly these German managers that have come in when the season’s already started – they put the stamp on their team in game one, Tuchel and Klopp, two of the best managers in Europe."

He added:

"Whatever you say about United’s performance yesterday, Rangnick put that stamp on his team."

What next for Ralf Rangnick and Manchester United?

Ralf Rangnick's Manchester United had a decent outing against Crystal Palace on Sunday

After kickstarting his Manchester United spell with a victory, Ralf Rangnick will be looking to keep the team moving in the right direction in the coming weeks. Up next, they will lock horns with Young Boys in the Champions League tomorrow.

The Red Devils will then return to Premier League action at the weekend, with a clash with Norwich City scheduled for Saturday. It remains to be seen if they can manage to earn victories in both fixtures.

