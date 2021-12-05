All eyes on Ralf Rangnick’s as German manager begins Manchester United stint against Crystal Palace

The Ralf Rangnick era is now underway at Manchester United after the club managed to secure the German coach a work visa in the United Kingdom (UK).

The 63-year-old officially replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last week. However, a delay in a work visa meant that Michael Carrick took charge of the team for the game against Arsenal. Rangnick held his first training session yesterday.

Photos from Rangnick’s first team meeting show him giving out instructions at Carrington and trying to demonstrate exactly what he wants them to do.

But for all the fanfare that his arrival has generated, Rangnick will be put to the test when Manchester United host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.

Rangnick debuts against Crystal Palace

Every substantive Manchester United manager in the post-Ferguson era began their tenure with a victory. David Moyes, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer all won in their debut games in the Old Trafford dugout.

Rangnick will also be aiming to toe the same line. The German manager is inheriting a team that has arrested their slump in form under Michael Carrick.

Rangnick now has the chance to build on that. Fortunately for the German, the Red Devils have no “big game” between now and New Year. He can use that period to shape their season by winning as many games as possible.

Crystal Palace have proven to be a tough nut to crack, having beaten Manchester United at Old Trafford twice in the last two seasons. Regardless, Rangnick is expected to win against the Eagles tonight.

Manchester United @ManUtd



"It’s important to win games in the first instance, and then step by step, develop the team in the right direction."



#MUFC | #MUNCRY 🧠 "I want to develop the team, train the brains and at the same time, encourage the players to do the right things."It’s important to win games in the first instance, and then step by step, develop the team in the right direction." 🧠 "I want to develop the team, train the brains and at the same time, encourage the players to do the right things."It’s important to win games in the first instance, and then step by step, develop the team in the right direction."#MUFC | #MUNCRY https://t.co/hjw6mf92NE

Renewed expectations amid Rangnick’s arrival

There is little doubt that Rangnick’s arrival has raised expectations among Manchester United supporters. The fans are buzzing and can’t wait for him to start.

The German manager also seems like a good fit. He articulated his plans well during his first press conference and was clear on what he wanted from the players.

He is now expected to turn this hugely underperforming Manchester United side into a team that can challenge for trophies.

Rangnick told Manutd.com:

“As I said, I think everybody expects – especially the supporters, but also the players and the coaching staff – to perform in a successful way and to play in style. And to combine those two things I think this is the major target in the next days, weeks, months. To make sure the fans can see what we want to play and that we do that, investing everything we can to get better. This is, for me, the major target in the next weeks.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Getting the three points on Sunday is non-negotiable for United fans. Rangnick’s tenure will get a huge boost if the Red Devils beat Crystal Palace with a convincing performance.

Edited by Diptanil Roy