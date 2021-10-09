5 managers Manchester United could have appointed instead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had a massive impact at the club since he was hired midway through the 2018-19 campaign. After leading United to 14 victories in 19 games that season, Solskjaer was given permanent charge of the team in the summer of 2019.

Since taking over the reins at Old Trafford, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has led Manchester United to a third-place finish in the Premier League in his first full season with the club. A second-place finish in the league last season was an improvement.

The 48-year-old has changed United's recruitment and transfer policy. The Red Devils have signed many top-quality players since the Norwegian took over, making the team contenders for the Premier League title.

The Norwegian has also led United to four domestic Cup finals, a Europa League semi-final and a Europa League final. But he is yet to win a trophy during his two and a half years at Manchester United.

Despite United signing their top targets and promoting many academy players, the club is yet to hit the heights expected of them under Solskjaer. United signed Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho this summer, But United haven't played at the level as Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool.

That has led fans and pundits to believe that Solskjaer's lack of tactical acumen could be the main reason for the club's struggles. The former Manchester United striker lacked any real experience of managing an elite club prior to being hired by the Red Devils.

Many fans believe United could have won a few trophies by now had they signed a manager with the experience of winning titles and managing big clubs. On that note, here's a look at five managers Manchester United could have hired instead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer:

#5 Carlo Ancelotti

One of the most successful managers of all time, Carlo Ancelotti has won five league titles in as many countries. The Italian is also one of only three managers to win three Champions League titles.

Carlo Ancelotti was the manager of Italian side Napoli during the summer of 2019 when Solskjaer was handed the permanent reins of United. The 62-year-old was often linked with a return to the Premier League after his stint with German giants Bayern Munich ended in 2017.

Ancelotti's attack-minded style of play and experience of working with big-name players made him one of the most ideal candidates for the top job at United. The former Chelsea boss left Napoli in December 2019, and surprisingly chose to join Everton. He now manages Real Madrid.

#4 Massimiliano Allegri

Massimiliano Allegri was linked with a host of Premier League clubs after leaving Juventus in the summer of 2019. That includes the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

The Italian led Juventus to five Serie A titles, four Copa Italia, and two Champions League finals during his five seasons at the club. He also helped develop players like Paul Pogba and Paulo Dybala during his time in Turin.

Massimiliano Allegri's pragmatic style of play, though, was not considered to be the 'United way'. The 54-year-old's experience of managing top players and winning trophies could have made him a more ideal candidate for the United top job than Solskjaer, though.

