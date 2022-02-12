"Put the word out, Martial FC is invading Spain" - Manchester United fans react as Anthony Martial shines in Sevilla victory

Manchester United fans online were pleased to see loanee Anthony Martial's performance for Sevilla against Elche on Friday.

The 26-year-old registered two assists for Sevilla following an underwhelming debut for the club against Osasuna. He provided assists for Papu Gomez and Rafa Mir as his side secured a much-needed three points in the race for the La Liga title.

A section of Manchester United fans were pleased to see the forward live up to their expectations while on loan in Spain. Here are some of the best tweets in that regard:

Charlie @UtdCharlie_ Put the word out. Martial FC is invading Spain Put the word out. Martial FC is invading Spain 🇪🇸 🇫🇷 https://t.co/QYPAxhjHmv

Ty Sports🎙 @TyroneMc__ Anthony Martial with TWO assists on his home debut!



Let’s go. My boy delivering the goods for Sevilla.



They now lead 2-0 vs Elche.



#MUFC #LaLiga Anthony Martial with TWO assists on his home debut!Let’s go. My boy delivering the goods for Sevilla.They now lead 2-0 vs Elche. 🔥 Anthony Martial with TWO assists on his home debut! Let’s go. My boy delivering the goods for Sevilla.They now lead 2-0 vs Elche. #MUFC #LaLiga https://t.co/usAIc9K8Ps

Rossainthecox @rossainthecox @Caleb_Mufc Contributed to both goals, Martial FC is in full force @Caleb_Mufc Contributed to both goals, Martial FC is in full force

Your Boss 😎 @TeD_Phantom 🏾 Nice movement from martial for that Papu Gomez goal Nice movement from martial for that Papu Gomez goal 👍🏾

Humilical code @vinchinx @UtdCharlie_ martial fc is like a cult but i like it @UtdCharlie_ martial fc is like a cult but i like it

Mike @MikeLUHG0 Martial assist whilst the dross Manchester United kept ahead of him balloons a penalty 30 yards over the bar putting us out of the FA cup.



Another wonderful decision by Ralf Rangnick



Hope this helps Martial assist whilst the dross Manchester United kept ahead of him balloons a penalty 30 yards over the bar putting us out of the FA cup. Another wonderful decision by Ralf RangnickHope this helps

ً @Harlzyy Martial got an assist, you man stay safe yeah Martial got an assist, you man stay safe yeah https://t.co/wxftTzGCXb

Sevilla are currently in the running for the La Liga title alongside Real Madrid. Following their win against Elche, they are now three points behind Los Blancos. However, the Madrid giants have a game in hand over their title rivals.

Anthony Martial was loaned out to Sevilla by Manchester United in the January transfer window. He joined on a six-month loan deal until the end of the current season. It is worth mentioning that there are no obligations to make the move permanent at the end of the season. This means the forward will likely return to Old Trafford in the summer.

Martial had fallen down the pecking order at Manchester United following the summer arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho. Before his move to Sevilla, the France international scored just once in 11 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions.

The former AS Monaco man's contract with Manchester United runs until the summer of 2024.

Manchester United are short of forwards following the departure of Anthony Martial

Manchester United are short of striking options following the departure of Anthony Martial. This is mainly down to the controversy surrounding Mason Greenwood. The youngster has been accused of sexual assault and has been banned from first-team action indefinitely.

As things stand, Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani are the only proper center-forwards left at the club. However, both players are on the wrong side of their 30s and are not in a position to start every week.

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7 Rangnick:



"[Ronaldo] should score more goals, it's obvious, I think we are creating enough chances and enough opportunities in the last couple of games but we just didn't score enough goals, but this is not only an issue with Cristiano, it's an issue with the other players." Rangnick: "[Ronaldo] should score more goals, it's obvious, I think we are creating enough chances and enough opportunities in the last couple of games but we just didn't score enough goals, but this is not only an issue with Cristiano, it's an issue with the other players." https://t.co/o0LeImo0Oq

It is also worth mentioning that Cristiano Ronaldo is currently going through a patch of poor form for the Red Devils. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has not scored a league goal for the side since their 3-1 win over Burnley in late December.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh