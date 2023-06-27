"Puts on Brazilian songs ever since he started hanging out with Rodrygo" - France star claims Real Madrid player is the worst DJ in national team

Randal Kolo Muani named Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga as the worst DJ in the France national team. He said that Camavinga plays Brazilian songs after hanging out with Rodrygo in Los Blancos' dressing room.

Camavinga and Rodrygo are teammates at the Spanish capital. The Brazilian is seemingly influencing his teammate not only on the pitch but outside of it as well. Kolo Muani said (via @MadridXtra on Twitter):

“Worst DJ in the French NT? Camavinga. He puts on Brazilian songs ever since he started hanging out with Rodrygo.”

Camavinga has been a key player for Real Madrid since his 2021 switch. He has so far made 99 appearances for the club, including 59 this past season.

Rodrygo, meanwhile, has been a key player in the attack for Real Madrid. He has so far scored 37 goals and has provided 32 assists in 165 matches. The Brazilian scored 19 goals and provided 11 assists in 57 matches this past season.

Real Madrid add a new attacker to their ranks in the form of Joselu

With Karim Benzema departing the club, Real Madrid need to reinforce their attack ahead of the 2023-24 season. They have already made a new addition as Joselu has signed on a season-long loan.

The Spaniard came up through the academies of the club and even made two appearances in his first season. Speaking about re-joining the Madrid giants, Joselu said (via Real Madrid's website):

"You're at the best club in the world, so when you have to leave, of course you have that yearning. Coming back has brought up so many emotions. You come to the best club in the world, even at the academy, and everything is different. Everything is better and we managed to gain promotion to the Segunda División."

"That was one of the best dressing rooms I've been a part of in my career. Many years have passed, lots of different experiences and I have grown as a professional. I have also had a family and that brings a bit more emotional stability. I'm so proud of the career I've had and to have come this far."

Joselu scored 17 goals for Espanyol this past season. However, after the Catalan club were relegated from La Liga, the player sealed a move back to his former club on a season-long loan.

