“Putting the ball in the back of the net is part of what you should do” – Jason Cundy tells Chelsea star who 'ain’t cutting it'

Hakim Ziyech scored the winner for Chelsea against Malmo but Jason Cundy believes the Moroccan is not 'cutting it' at Stamford Bridge. The former Blues player claims the winger should be doing a lot more and needs to improve.

Chelsea struggled against Malmo as the Swedish side defended well throughout the game. A tactical change at halftime helped the Blues get a slight edge over their opponents and saw Hakim Ziyech slot in the game's lone goal.

Cundy was on talkSPORT analyzing the Chelsea win when he asked to see more from Hakim Ziyech. He believes the former Ajax star is yet to do his best for the club and said:

"Ziyech, even though he scored, he ain't cutting it for me. Putting the ball in the back of the net is part of what you should do as a player."

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



@MrJamieOHara1 & @JasonCundy05



☑ Coming up:



○ Ronaldo saves

○ Are United a good team or not?

○ We’re taking your calls!



Listen below ↓ 𝗡𝗢𝗪: The Sports Bar@MrJamieOHara1 & @JasonCundy05☑ Coming up:○ Ronaldo saves #MUFC AGAIN○ Are United a good team or not?○ We’re taking your calls!Listen below ↓ 𝗡𝗢𝗪: The Sports Bar@MrJamieOHara1 & @JasonCundy05 ☑ Coming up:○ Ronaldo saves #MUFC AGAIN○ Are United a good team or not?○ We’re taking your calls!Listen below ↓

Thomas Tuchel was full of praise for the Moroccan but added there was space for improvement. The Chelsea manager spoke to the media after the Malmo win and said:

"I think there is space to improve for him in decision making. We always rely on his work rate against the ball. This is also a huge part of his performances."

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL GOAL!



Malmo 0-1 Chelsea (Ziyech, 56')



📲 Follow all the action below 👇 GOAL!Malmo 0-1 Chelsea (Ziyech, 56')📲 Follow all the action below 👇

Hakim Ziyech believes he can do better at Chelsea

While Cundy and Tuchel's verdict on Ziyech is seen as harsh by a few Chelsea fans, the winger himself believes there is a lot more he can do on the pitch. Speaking to Chelsea's official website, he said:

"I try to be important to the team with some goals and assists. I had some hard times behind me. I had the injury and didn't really recover fully from it. I work really hard, even when it's not going how it's supposed to go but I always believed in myself and the things that I can do on the pitch.

Ziyech added:

"That's why I'm still believing and trying to deliver on the pitch. I know what I can do and where my highest level is and I'm trying to find that rhythm again."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Chelsea face Burnley this weekend in the Premier League, and if Mason Mount does not make a return, the Moroccan is expected to start for the Blues.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar