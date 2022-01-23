QPR vs Swansea City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

QPR will host Swansea City at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Tuesday after a scheduled meeting between the two teams in December was postponed.

The Rangers are alive and well in their race for promotion. They beat Coventry City 2-1 in their last game, with Andre Gray scoring the opener and Albert Adomah the winner.

They attempted significantly fewer shots than their opponents but could have doubled their goal tally with the quality of chances they created.

QPR sit fourth in the league table with 47 points from 26 games. They will now be looking to continue their impressive run when they play later this week.

Swansea City picked up a 1-0 win over Preston North End last time out, with Ryan Manning scoring the sole goal of the game. Victory for the Swans ended a five-game winless run across all competitions.

Swansea City sit 17th in the Championship table with 31 points from 24 games. They will be looking to build on their latest result when they play on Tuesday.

QPR vs Swansea City Head-to-Head

There have been 51 meetings between QPR and Swansea City. The hosts have won 21 of those games while the visitors have won 16 times. There have been 14 draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash last season. QPR won the game 1-0.

QPR Form Guide: W-W-W-W-L

Swansea City Form Guide: W-D-L-L-L

QPR vs Swansea City Team News

QPR

Ilias Chair and Seny Dieng are currently with Morocco and Senegal respectively at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations and will be absent on Tuesday.

Sam McCallum has been out of action since October due to an injury and remains out of the squad.

Injured: Sam McCallum

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Ilias Chair, Seny Dieng

Suspended: None

Swansea City

The visitors have no injured or suspended players ahead of Tuesday's game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

QPR vs Swansea City Predicted XI

QPR Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): David Marshall; Rob Dickie, Jimmy Dunne, Yoann Barbet; Albert Adomah, Sam Field, Andre Dozzell, Lee Wallace; Chris Willock; Lyndon Dykes, Andre Gray

Swansea City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Ben Hamer; Ryan Manning, Kyle Naughton, Ben Cabango; Cyrus Christie, Matt Grimes, Flynn Downes, Joel Latibeaudiere; Olivier Ntcham, Korey Smith; Joel Piroe

QPR vs Swansea City Prediction

QPR are enjoying a good spell at the moment with five consecutive wins across all competitions including four straight wins in the league.

Swansea City ended a five-game winless run with a 1-0 victory last weekend and will be looking to kick on from there. However, they have won just one of their last four games on the road and could therefore see defeat when they face an in-form QPR later this week.

Prediction: QPR 2-1 Swansea City

Edited by Peter P