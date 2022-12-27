“Quality is always welcome at Liverpool” - Van Dijk sends transfer message after 3-1 win over Aston Villa 

Virgil van Dijk was on the scoresheet as Liverpool made a winning return to Premier League action. Jurgen Klopp's side beat Aston Villa 3-1 at Villa Park on Boxing Day.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring in the fifth minute of the game. He then turned provider as Van Dijk netted in the 37th minute. While Ollie Watkins pulled one back for Unai Emery's side in the 59th minute of the match, Stefan Bajcetic put the match beyond Villa's reach with his 81st minute goal.

The goal will come as a welcome confidence booster for Van Dijk as the Dutchman saw his spot kick saved in the Netherlands' 2022 FIFA World Cup penalty shootout against Argentina during the quarterfinals.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will look to strengthen their squad as the January transfer window is about to open. They have been heavily linked with midfield players like Jude Bellingham and Enzo Fernandez.

Virgil van Dijk noted after the win against Aston Villa that some reinforcements will be great for the Reds. He further added that quality is always welcome at the Merseyside club.

Here's what the central defender said:

"Hopefully the injured players can come back soon, and hopefully we can welcome some new players at our football club. We will see. I think that quality is always welcome at Liverpool."

With the win against Villa, Liverpool now have 25 points on the board after 15 Premier League matches. They are sixth in the league table, one point behind rivals Manchester United.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp echoed Virgil van Dijk's sentiment

Jurgen Klopp - Premier League

Jurgen Klopp agreed with his captain's statement that an injection of quality would be a massive boost for Liverpool. He said (via Express):

"I don't know about what amount of money you need exactly but I am not against investment, to be honest. We will see what the future brings. Nobody knows at the moment, but I'm convinced it will be good and the future is bright for us. At the moment, we have to sort the present, and that is what we are working on."

