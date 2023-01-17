"Quality time with my loves" - Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez settle into Riyadh as they go on amusement park trip with family

Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez have shared images of their trip to a theme park in Saudi Arabia along with their children.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a vexatious 2022 as one of his twins died during childbirth in April. He left Manchester United following a controversial interview in November before seeing his influence in the Portugal national team dwindle during the FIFA World Cup.

The Portuguese icon ended the year by reluctantly moving away from European football, joining Al Nassr on a free transfer. He committed his future to the Saudi Arabian club until 2025 and will reportedly earn £173 million a year.

Ronaldo, though, is yet to make his debut for Rudi Garcia's side as he was serving a two-match suspension for smashing an Everton fan's phone last April. He is tipped to make his first appearance for the club against Ettifaq on Sunday, January 22.

Meanwhile, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been settling into life in the Middle East alongside his partner Georgina Rodriguez and their children. Following several exasperating months, the Ronaldo family finally appears to be at peace.

As he awaits his debut in Al Nassr colors, Ronaldo has taken the time to explore Riyadh, the club's base and Saudi Arabia's capital. He notably posted pictures of his trip to Riyadh Winter Wonderland along with his family on his social media on Monday, January 17. Sharing the images, he wrote:

"Quality time with my loves."

Meanwhile, Georgina Rodriguez has also shared pictures from the pair's trip to the theme park. She uploaded a total of 10 images to her Instagram and has already garnered over four million likes on the post. Along with the pictures, she wrote:

"Riyadh, how beautiful you are."

Riyadh Winter Wonderland is a carnival held annually as part of the Riyadh Season entertainment festival. The event is organized by Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority every year.

Among the main programs planned as part of the latest edition of the Riyadh Season is a friendly between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and an Al Nassr-Al Hilal combined XI. Cristiano Ronaldo will captain the Riyadh team in the match, which is scheduled to take place at the King Fahd Stadium on Thursday, January 19.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are allowed to live together in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Saudi Arabia along with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and their children after completing his transfer to Al Nassr. However, there were concerns about whether the pair would be allowed to live together in the Islamic country.

According to the rules of Saudi Arabia, unmarried couples are not allowed to cohabit. There were suggestions that the law could lead to a living crisis for Ronaldo and Georgina.

However, it has since emerged that the pair will be allowed to live together despite the law stating otherwise. The couple, though, are seemingly yet to find a permanent place to live.

