"Que miras bobo" - Bruno Fernandes recalls Lionel Messi's iconic World Cup rant as he reposts image with Manchester United teammate

Bruno Fernandes referenced a rather infamous line from Lionel Messi during his 2022 FIFA World Cup exploits with Argentina.

La Albiceleste played the Netherlands in the quarter-finals of the competition on December 10, where the latter staged an epic comeback in the dying embers of the game. Argentina led 2-0 ahead of Wout Weghorst's introduction from the bench.

The 1.97-meter tall striker scored two late goals to send the game into extra time and eventually, penalties. Argentina prevailed 4-2 in the shootout.

Following the match, Lionel Messi was conducting an on-field interview. He seemed distracted by Weghorst, who was not in the frame, which led to the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) playmaker saying:

"Que miras, bobo? Que miras, bobo? Anda para alla, bobo."

MC @CrewsMat10 Bruno quoting Messi’s “Que miras bobo” on Instagram Bruno quoting Messi’s “Que miras bobo” on Instagram 😭 https://t.co/H1MzQFuaYm

The aforementioned words essentially translate to "What are you looking at, dummy? Go away." The moment went viral on the internet and led to countless memes being made on Lionel Messi and Weghorst - both nearly a foot apart from each other in height.

Bruno Fernandes has done his own rendition of this particular incident on his Instagram stories. He shared a story from David de Gea where the two Manchester United teammates were seen walking up to Old Trafford before their derby against Manchester City.

He is seemingly looking at someone who is not in the frame, and this could be a casual reference to Weghorst - Manchester United's latest signing. The Red Devils have signed the 30-year-old from Burnley on loan until the summer.

They had to pay £2.5 million to Besiktas as a termination fee as the striker joined the Turkish club on a season-long loan spell last summer. Bruno Fernandes, meanwhile, went on to captain his side to a famous 2-1 derby win on Saturday (January 14).

Weghorst's take on his altercation with Lionel Messi at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Shortly after the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Weghorst gave his side of the story on his altercation with Lionel Messi.

SPORTbible @sportbible



Lionel Messi to Wout Weghorst after the match: “What are you looking at, dumby? Go back there, dumby. Get back there, yes!” Lionel Messi to Wout Weghorst after the match: “What are you looking at, dumby? Go back there, dumby. Get back there, yes!” 😨https://t.co/LaJlIgpaRy

The former Wolfsburg striker revealed that he only wanted to show respect to the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner after the game. He told De Telegraaf (h/t Daily Mail):

"I wanted to show my respect for Messi after the game, but he didn’t want it. I think he was still angry with me. Oh well, I see it as a great compliment that he knows my name now. Then at least I did something right."

Lionel Messi, of course, went on to win the World Cup and the Golden Ball in Qatar. The Netherlands, meanwhile, saw Louis van Gaal step down as manager after their elimination and be replaced by Ronald Koeman.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man Utd vs Man City and Tottenham vs Arsenal! Click here

Poll : 0 votes