Queen Elizabeth II: Football world mourns death of monarch as she passes away at the age of 96

The Royal Family of Britain has made the sad announcement about the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s monarch for the past 70 years, at the age of 96.
The football world has issued statements supporting the Royal family and the people of the United Kingdom in their moment of grief.
Making the announcement public, the Royal Family said via Twitter:
''The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.''
''The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.''
The sudden demise of one of the longest-serving monarchs sent shockwaves across the globe. English football clubs joined the entire world in paying their last tributes to Queen Elizabeth II and mourned the sad demise of the monarch.
Expressing his emotions after the official announcement, former England international Gary Lineker said:
''Such a terribly sad day. Her Majesty The Queen has died. A truly remarkable woman who served her country with dignity, loyalty and grace. A comforting ever present in the lives of most of us. Rest In Peace, Your Majesty.''
English Premier League also released a statement. The official statement read:
''The Premier League is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II. Our thoughts and condolences are with The Royal Family and everyone around the world mourning the loss of Her Majesty.''
Several Premier League and Scottish League clubs have also issued official statements mourning Queen Elizabeth II's death.
Manchester United, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Rangers were amongst the many football clubs who paid their tributes to the British Queen and joined those mourning her death.
Queen Elizabeth's eldest son Charles, 73, automatically became king of the United Kingdom and the head of state of 14 other realms, including Australia, Canada, and New Zealand. His wife Camilla becomes the King's Consort.
The Queen's last public appearance was two days ago when she welcomed England's new Prime Minister Liz Truss to her residence.