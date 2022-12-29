"Quest of a lifetime for him, for me too, but I failed" - Kylian Mbappe explains what he told Lionel Messi after 2022 FIFA World Cup final

France and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe recently opened up on his interaction with his club teammate and Argentina captain Lionel Messi after the 2022 FIFA World Cup final in Qatar.

Mbappe, 24, ended up on the losing side in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final against La Albiceleste earlier this month despite bagging a sensational 38-minute hat-trick. Lionel Scaloni's side nicked a 4-2 win on penalties after the summit clash ended 3-3 at the end of extra time.

Messi, on the other hand, completed his trophy collection after guiding Argentina to their third FIFA World Cup triumph. He registered seven goals and three assists in seven appearances in Qatar, becoming the first player ever to win the Golden Ball award twice in the process.

B/R Football @brfootball Blown two-goal lead

Mbappé hat trick

Two goals in extra time

Decided by penalties

Messi's moment



This final belongs in a museum Blown two-goal leadMbappé hat trickTwo goals in extra timeDecided by penaltiesMessi's momentThis final belongs in a museum ▪️ Blown two-goal lead ▪️ Mbappé hat trick ▪️ Two goals in extra time ▪️ Decided by penalties ▪️ Messi's moment This final belongs in a museum 🎨 https://t.co/wHIJ59CWh3

Speaking after PSG's 2-1 Ligue 1 win over Strasbourg on Wednesday, December 28, Mbappe shed light on his post-2022 FIFA World Cup final chat with the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. He said:

"I spoke with Leo after the World Cup final. I congratulated him for the win. It was the quest of a lifetime for him, for me too, but I failed, so you always have to be a good player."

Mbappe, who scored eight goals in seven 2022 FIFA World Cup matches, returned to action for PSG in style. He netted a 96th-minute winner at the Parc des Princes over Strasbourg, helping his team extend their lead to eight points at the top of the Ligue 1 table.

Meanwhile, Messi is set to return to first-team training with the Parisians in the first week of January next year after relishing a couple of weeks of time off, celebrating the FIFA World Cup triumph in his homeland.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



“I won’t say more about Messi as we have a plan to discuss after the World Cup”. PSG president Al Khelaifi: “We want to keep both Leo Messi and Mbappé, of course — they’re the best player and the best goalscorer of the World Cup”, tells RMC Sport.“I won’t say more about Messi as we have a plan to discuss after the World Cup”. PSG president Al Khelaifi: “We want to keep both Leo Messi and Mbappé, of course — they’re the best player and the best goalscorer of the World Cup”, tells RMC Sport. 🔴🔵 #PSG“I won’t say more about Messi as we have a plan to discuss after the World Cup”. https://t.co/A5dAClT2NE

PSG boss Christophe Galtier opines on Kylian Mbappe-Lionel Messi relationship

There has been a lot of speculation over Mbappe and Messi's relationship during the FIFA World Cup 20222 in Qatar as the heavyweights locked horns in the high-profile final.

Speaking at a pre-match presser, PSG manager Christophe Galtier insisted that the connection between Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi is still solid despite their intense duel in the Middle East. He said:

"I don't comment on the way they celebrate, that belongs to the Argentinians. I don't have to deal with the case of the Argentinian goalkeeper. The most important thing is what I saw in the final. Kylian and Leo shook the hand, there is also Kylian's exemplary attitude after the game and before the trophy presentation."

Lauding the former Monaco man for his attitude, Galtier added:

"He congratulated Leo and the Argentine coach. I remain attached to that, the relationship between Kylian and Leo. It is not Leo who celebrated, we have to leave him out of it. Kylian had a good attitude having lost. He was disappointed but he was able to congratulate Leo with a lot of class. It's very good for the club."

PSG will next be seen in action in Ligue 1 when they lock horns with second-placed Lens.

