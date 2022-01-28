“Questionable passing decisions” – Chelsea star slammed by media after ‘4/10’ display during international break

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic has been slammed by the US national media following his disappointing performance against El Salvador. Pulisic was representing the United States in Thursday’s World Cup Qualifier.

The USA managed to nick a 1-0 win over their lowly rivals, courtesy of Antonee Robinson’s 52nd-minute winner. Robinson, who plays as a left-back for EFL Championship club Fulham, was the standout performer for the USA.

The captain of the national team, Christian Pulisic, was the most recognizable name in the starting XI for USA. Unfortunately, he could not do his reputation any favors and often cut a frustrating figure up top.

His only shot on goal was blocked, he failed to complete even a single dribble, and only made 17 passes. To top it off, he lost possession a whopping 17 times and was dribbled past twice.

US national media CBS Sports was disgusted with his lackluster display and took him to cleaners in the early hours of Friday. Giving him a “4/10” match rating, CBS Sports wrote:

“Questionable passing decisions on the night, but did manage to put the ball in some dangerous spots. Finished with just one shot, which wasn’t on goal.”

The 23-year-old US international has played 43 matches in national colors so far in his career. The Chelsea ace has netted 17 times and provided ten assists for the Stars and Stripes.

Real Madrid interested in Chelsea star Cesar Azpilicueta

There are only three days remaining in the January transfer window, yet the rumors keep coming in. One of the latest rumors has linked Chelsea veteran Cesar Azpilicueta with a move to Real Madrid. Los Blancos are reportedly interested in signing a replacement for often-injured Daniel Carvajal and have set their sights on the Chelsea skipper.

“Azpilicueta is the one player who wasn't really part of that Petr Čech, Frank Lampard, John Terry, and Ashley Cole group of Chelsea Legends, but for me, he’s right up there with that group of club legends.”



Azpilicueta’s contract with the west London club expires in the summer. Impressed with his reliable displays, the Blues have offered him a new deal. Unfortunately, the Spaniard has shot down all of their advances so far and looks determined to leave Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Initially, Barcelona were the only big team chasing the 32-year-old’s signature. Los Merengues’ sudden interest has made the pursuit a lot more intriguing. It will be fascinating to see whether the two La Liga outfits push for a winter move or try their luck in the summer.

