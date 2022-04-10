“Questions about the game or I’m going inside” – Erik ten Hag irked by questions on Manchester United links as Red Devils suffer Everton defeat 

Manchester United managerial target Erik ten Hag was irritated by reporters' questions on speculation that he is set to be take over the leadership of the English club.

According to ESPN, the Ajax coach is on the brink of being named the Red Devils' next head coach.

Ahead of Ajax's game against Sparta Rotterdam in Eredivisie, ten Hag was asked by a reporter how negotiations had gone with Manchester United.

He responded angrily, insisting that all his focus was on his Amsterdam side's game with Sparta (via Mirror):

“I want to talk about the game. I am not reacting to rumours.”

The reporter then pressed him for another response, noting that the rumors are getting stronger. Ten Hag then defiantly dismissed the queries, responding:

“Questions about the game or I am going inside.”

The 52-year-old has remained tight lipped on the speculation linking him with the Old Trafford job. In an interview with German outlet SPORT1, he was asked about his future and he had replied:

"My focus at the moment is only on Ajax. But in football, you never know. I don't want to rule anything out."

The Ajax coach was then asked about Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick's comments on his managerial credentials.

Rangnick had called ten Hag a top manager when asked about his potential successor. The Dutch manager responded by trying to play down the comment but still praised United.

"People know each other in the industry. There are always talks with representatives of other clubs, which is normal. Manchester United is a great club with great fans. But I can only repeat myself: My full focus is completely on Ajax! Incidentally, we are already planning for the new season."

Erik ten Hag would be concerned after Manchester United's defeat

All signs point towards Erik ten Hag becoming Manchester United's next manager

The Red Devils were woeful as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against relegation candidates Everton. In the process, they made a top-four finish in the Premier League more unlikely.

United are facing a tall order in trying to upstage Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, and West Ham United for the fourth spot. They now sit at the seventh spot, six points away from Spurs, who are sitting at the fourth.

If Erik ten Hag had laid his eyes on the game at Goodison Park, he wouldn't have been impressed with United's performance.

Languid, devoid of creativity, and lacking any real threat, the Red Devils suffered another disappointing defeat.

What may encourage Manchester United fans is the possibility that ten Hag has seen the vulnerabilities that exist in this broken side. He may now have a picture of how he will go about undertaking a huge overhaul of the side, should he be appointed in the summer.

