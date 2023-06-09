"Quick out of the blocks" - Usain Bolt claims Manchester United star has the speed to potentially beat him over 20m

One of the greatest athletes of all time and a big Manchester United fan Usain Bolt has claimed that Marcus Rashford could beat him in a 20-meter race.

Bolt holds the record for the fastest 100m sprint, as he did in 9.58 seconds at the 2009 IAAF Championships. He also broke the 200m sprint record at the same event, doing so in 19.19 seconds.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Bolt stated that Rashford might be able to beat him over 20m due to his explosive off-the-block acceleration. However, he did admit that he would beat the Manchester United forward over a 100m stretch.

"I think Rashy is quick off the blocks. I mean, that's what he does, burst of speed. But after that, I told him that 'Like you'd probably get me 20, but after that, it's over'," Bolt said.

Rashford is known for his blistering pace and sharpshooting. He played a crucial role in Manchester United's success in the 2022-23 season, contributing 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 games across competitions.

Bolt, meanwhile, also shared how he often speaks to the United players.

"Yeah, like, most of the guys, I see them out sometimes because of my house in Manchester... I go there a lot. So I see the guys and I get to go to the games so I do talk to them," Bolt added.

The Jamaican sprinter is a big supporter of the club and is often seen attending games and also mingling with the players.

Marcus Rashford set to sign a long-term deal with Manchester United: Reports

Marcus Rashford's current contract with Manchester United is set to expire in the summer of 2024. As per The Sun, he is now set to sign a new long-term contract with the club after a successful season.

The Englishman had a poor 2021-22 season, where he scored just five goals in 32 games across competitions. Rumors started floating of a potential exit, with Paris Saint-Germain interested.

However, Rashford bounced back brilliantly last season under Erik ten Hag. He helped United finish third in the Premier League table and win the Carabao Cup. They also reached the FA Cup final and the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals.

Rashford, 25, came through Manchester United's academy and has so far, scored 123 goals and provided 68 assists in 359 senior games for the club.

