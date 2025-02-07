"Quinyon Mitchell robbed" - NFL fans react as Jared Verse wins Defensive Rookie of the Year Award

The 2025 NFL Honors is going on and the Defensive Rookie of the Year is one award that has been handed out. There were a few quality candidates but many believed that Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell would walk away with this award. However, the Los Angeles Rams defensive end Jared Verse won the award and people called Mitchell a snub.

"They got blind people to vote?!" One person responded

"Quinyon Mitchell robbed of DROY and Baun robbed of DPOY. Crazy work. GO BIRDS" Another reponse read

Fans continued to chime in on social media to express their feelings towards Quinyon Mitchell not winning the Defensive Rookie of the Year.

"Quinyon Mitchell was so good quarterbacks didn't throw the ball at him and I think that ultimately cost him DROTY because his name was never mentioned on broadcasts." One user commented

"Quinyon Mitchell should've won DROY" Someone else posted

Quinyon Mitchell certainly had a great season as he played in 16 games and allowed 41 completions on 75 targets (54.7%) and three touchdowns in coverage but also had 12 pass deflections and 46 total tackles on the season. Eagles supporters are hopeful that the club will be more motivated for Sunday's Super Bowl 59 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs as a result of the snubs during the NFL Honors.

How did the Defensive Rookie of the Year voting play out?

To understand how the Defensive Player of the Year voting works, there are first through fifth-place votes. A first-place vote is worth five points, second-place is worth four points, and so on. Whichever rookie has the most points is the winner. Below is the full breakdown of how the top five vote-getters finished.

Jared Verse: 427 Points Quinyon Mitchell: 239 Points Braden Fiske: 96 Points Cooper DeJean: 91 Points Chop Robinson: 75 Points

While it is interesting to see the top four players only being Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles players, the gap was large in terms of Jared Verse and Quinyon Mitchell. A big reason for that was the fact Verse received 37 of the 50 first-place votes compared to Mitchell's nine.

