“Quite fitting as there is a cemetery just behind the main stand” - Ex-Chelsea star deliver verdict on poor Stamford Bridge atmosphere 

Pundit Pat Nevin, who played as a winger for Chelsea from 1983 to 1988, has compared the atmosphere at Stamford Bridge to that of a mausoleum.

The Blues finished 12th in the league last season despite an outlay of over £1 billion under the ownership of Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital. They currently sit ninth in the league after 21 games, and their fans haven't had a lot to celebrate since their memorable 2020-21 Champions League triumph.

Nevin believes the Blues fans can do a lot better when it comes to backing their team inside the stadium, regardless of the club's recent failures. In a BBC Newsletter, he started off by stating that Sunderland, Newcastle United, and Middlesbrough would be 'Champions League contenders' if there were awards for the quality of atmosphere.

Speaking about Chelsea, Nevin said, referencing the Grade I listed Brompton Cemetery near Stamford Bridge:

"My beloved Chelsea at Stamford Bridge regularly has the matchday atmosphere of a mausoleum on a rainy Monday. Quite fitting as there is a cemetery just behind the main stand."

Nevin also criticized Manchester United fans for the same, although he said they don't have the 'graveyard excuse' in their case. He continued:

"It seems to take a lot to get Chelsea and Manchester United fans stirred at the moment, but the passion will hopefully come back if and when they ever get back to the top table of the game. The problem is, it doesn’t look imminent for either."

Chelsea's players will be hoping their fans can give them the extra push they need to overturn a first-leg deficit against Middlesbrough on Tuesday (23 January).

Chelsea boss talks about 'important' Middlesbrough clash

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino knows what is riding on tomorrow's game in west London. The Blues fell to a shock 1-0 first-leg defeat to Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on 9 January.

They now have to score at least once at home without the injured Christian Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson, who is away on AFCON duty. Speaking about the game against Boro, the Argentine tactician told reporters, via Football.London:

"It is a passport to go to the final, to visit Wembley. It's a really important game for us. We need to show that it's really important for the club, for us, for everyone. We want to be in the final but first of all we need to beat Middlesbrough, a very good team that in the first-leg we cannot beat."

Chelsea are not playing in Europe and are 17 points adrift of league leaders Liverpool after 21 Premier League matches. The EFL Cup, along with the FA Cup, represents the west London giants' only realistic hope of ending the season with silverware.