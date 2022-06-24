"Quite keen to work with Arteta" - Lyall Thomas says transfer target has 'good relationship' with Arsenal boss

Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas has suggested that Gabriel Jesus is keen on a move to Arsenal.

Thomas has insisted that the in-demand Manchester City striker shares a very good relationship with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

Arteta used to be the assistant to Pep Guardiola before taking up the Arsenal jon and Lyall Thomas has claimed that Jesus is keen on a reunion.

Speaking on the Last Word on Spurs YouTube channel, Thomas said, as quoted by HITC Sport:

“As far as I understand it he’s quite keen to work with Mikel Arteta again."

"Obviously he worked with him at City when Arteta was Pep Guardiola’s number two. They have a good relationship as I understand it, so I think he’d be quite keen to go there.”

Arsenal Presser @APresserV2 Gabriel Jesus' big game record:



• Liverpool: 5G 3A in 12 games

• Arsenal: 3G 2A in 12 games

• Real Madrid: 3G 1A in 4 games

• Chelsea: 1G 1A in 12 games

• PSG: 1G 1A in 3 games

• Man Utd: 0 G/A in 11 games

• Spurs: 1 goal in 10 games Gabriel Jesus' big game record: • Liverpool: 5G 3A in 12 games • Arsenal: 3G 2A in 12 games• Real Madrid: 3G 1A in 4 games• Chelsea: 1G 1A in 12 games• PSG: 1G 1A in 3 games • Man Utd: 0 G/A in 11 games• Spurs: 1 goal in 10 games https://t.co/0UebC3VAlc

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are in advanced talks regarding a move for the Brazilian international.

However, the Italian journalist also named Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain as admirers of the 25-year-old.

Jesus has had plenty of success since making his move to Manchester City from Brazilian side Palmeiras in 2017.

He has won a total of ten trophies during his time at the Etihad, including four Premier League titles.

The Brazilian attacker has made a total of 236 appearances for the Sky Blues till date, having contributed with 95 goals and 46 assists.

However, the versatile attacker has never been an automatic starter for the Cityzens over the years, having mostly served as a squad player.

The 25-year-old played a total of 41 games last season across all competitions, having scored 13 times while also producing 12 assists.

With Manchester City signing Erling Haaland this summer and Julian Alvarez in January, Jesus seems to be on his way out with his contract expiring next summer.

Arsenal look determined to add more quality and depth to their squad

Arsenal have already started their work in the transfer market as Mikel Arteta looks determined to add more quality and depth to his side.

The Gunners have already signed Marquinhos from Sao Paulo and Fabio Vieira from FC Porto this summer.

now.arsenal @now_arsenaI



Another young exciting prospect! Fabio Vieira recorded an assist for every 2.4 chances created last season…Another young exciting prospect! Fabio Vieira recorded an assist for every 2.4 chances created last season…Another young exciting prospect!🇵🇹 https://t.co/yWk3YVb5B2

They have also tied striker Eddie Nketiah down with a new contract. Goalkeeper Matt Turner has also been signed from New England Revolution, as per Sky Sports.

The Gunners narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification last season and will be keen to improve on that next term.

Interested in sports other than Football? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far