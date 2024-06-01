Rafa Benitez claims Chelsea and Liverpool target is better than Jude Bellingham 

Rafael Benitez has claimed that Liverpool and Chelsea target, Real Madrid's Rodrygo is a much better player than Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr. However, it is believed that Rodrygo might fall out of favor following Kylian Mbappé's much-anticipated move to Real Madrid.

Rodrygo cemented himself as one of the most prolific wingers, playing alongside Vinicius Jr. The 23-year-old played 50 matches across all competitions for the Los Blancos scoring 17 goals and providing nine assists.

Rodrygo is also expected to start the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund on June 1, Saturday. However, the final could be his last game for the Spanish outfit. If a report by Mundo Deportivo is to be believed, Liverpool remain favorites to bag the Brazilian's signature despite interest from clubs like Chelsea and Manchester City.

While speaking to The Times, the former Liverpool gaffer stated he likes Real Madrid players Rodrygo and Federico Valverde. Here's what he said:

"The question is always raised: who is the best player for Real Madrid? Some will say Jude Bellingham, someone else Vinicius Jr, but I like Federico Valverde and Rodrygo. Rodrygo plays alongside Vinicius Jnr in attack but is rarely talked about."

"For me, he is doing everything right. His movement is clever, his passing and the positions he takes up are good and we have seen his finishing can be the difference," Benitez added.

Be that as it may, Rodrygo had stated earlier this month that he's happy at Real Madrid and wouldn't want to leave the club. However, with Mbappe's imminent transfer to the club and the summer transfer window around the corner, things could change in a jiffy.

Arne Slot will be hoping to bring in reinforcements to bolster the Liverpool squad

The Dutch manager replaced Jurgen Klopp at Anfield following his departure. Several players, too, left at the end of the season, including Thiago and Joel Matip.

A player like Rodrygo could add much-needed depth to the Liverpool side, which has lacked creativity on the wings ever since Sadio Mane left in 2022. Luiz Diaz has been a phenomenal player and so has Diogo Jota. But both players have a history of injuries and this is where the Brazilian could really step in.

However, The Reds might face stiff competition from Chelsea as well who in the last couple of seasons haven't shied away from splurging money. The 23-year-old's pace, and ability to dribble past defenders with a penchant for scoring goals could really help Chelsea's attack.