Rafa Benitez explains how Liverpool can beat Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League

Liverpool will take on Real Madrid in a much anticipated UEFA Champions League clash tonight, with the intent of overturning a 1-3 deficit. The task won't be easy, considering they are facing 13-time European champions.

However, the Reds' former manager Rafael Benitez has outlined some methods through which Jurgen Klopp's men can complete another epic comeback.

Benitez suggested starting Spanish midfield maestro Thiago Alcantara in midfield, who was left out in the first leg in favor of Naby Keita. The decision backfired, as Keita looked out of sorts in all phases of the game. Benitez said:

"He is a player who can dictate the tempo for Liverpool, he can find the right pass and has the quality to anticipate the movement of the strikers and do something a little different".

The former Real Madrid manager also recommended Liverpool not play with a high back-line, a move that Los Blancos' midfield took complete advantage of in the first leg. Benitez explained:

"Sometimes you can start too high and then it’s easy for the other team to play in behind," he said. "I’m not saying they have to play deep but a little bit deeper — and I’m talking maybe only five metres — means you can attack the ball instead of letting it bounce and then have to start running back."

Benitez concluded by giving another tip - urging the Liverpool players not to lose their cool at this juncture of the competition:

"It’s really important Liverpool start with intensity and start well but at the same time not to rush the match, not to panic if they don’t score early."

Benitez most recently managed Chinese side Dalian Professional, leaving the club by mutual consent in January 2021.

Real Madrid will have to field a make-shift defense against Liverpool

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane on the touchline.

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane will have a severely undermanned roster to work with for tonight's crucial clash. The Frenchman will have to field a make-shift defense as first-choice center-halves Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane, along with right-backs Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vasquez, have been ruled out of the game.

In such a situation, Zidane could turn to a back five formation, with Federico Valverde covering as a right-back in the absence of a natural one. Alvaro Odriozola is available, but he has played the least number of minutes for any Real Madrid outfield player. It is unlikely that Zidane will opt to start him in such an important game.

🚨| Zidane is considering the surprise inclusion of Federico Valverde at right-back vs Liverpool tomorrow.@marca [🥈] — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) April 13, 2021

If Valverde passes the fitness test and is available for selection, we could see Eder Militao, Nacho and Ferland Mendy start in the Real Madrid defense, with the Uruguayan and Marcelo flanking them on either side.

Valverde's versatility has helped Zidane fill several voids left by players missing out over the last couple of years.

