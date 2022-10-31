Rafa Benitez names 5 players who can affect outcome of UCL showdown between Liverpool and Napoli 

Former Liverpool and Napoli manager Rafael Benitez has named Mohamed Salah and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia among the five players who could be the difference-makers during their clash.

Napoli and Liverpool meet each other again on matchday six of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (November 1). The reverse fixture at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona ended in a 4-1 win for the home side earlier this season.

In an interview with Il Corriere Dello Sport (h/t Football-Italia), Benitez was asked to name the Liverpool player who could have the biggest impact on the game. The Italian tactician replied:

"Clearly, [Mohamed] Salah, but I think Alisson [Becker] is also a central figure."

B/R Football @brfootball

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: Eight goals, 10 assists



Napoli have a scary duo this season Victor Osimhen: Eight goals, one assistKhvicha Kvaratskhelia: Eight goals, 10 assistsNapoli have a scary duo this season Victor Osimhen: Eight goals, one assistKhvicha Kvaratskhelia: Eight goals, 10 assistsNapoli have a scary duo this season 🔥 https://t.co/5PnXGIknRB

Salah and Alisson Becker have been two of Liverpool's best players in a campaign where the team has struggled as a whole. The Egypt international has 11 goals and five assists in 18 games across competitions this campaign.

Alisson, meanwhile, has made countless saves over the course of the season to either preserve Liverpool's lead or keep them in the game. Both are expected to start against the Gli Azzurri.

When asked to name Napoli's best players, the former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager replied:

"I could be unfair: I pick [Victor] Osimhen, but also Kvara [Khvicha Kvaratskhelia] and [Sven] Lobotka."

Liverpool and Napoli to fight for the top spot in Group A

Kvaratskhelia has been exceptional in his first season with the Italian outfit since joining from Dinamo Batumi in the summer. The Georgia international has netted eight goals and laid out 10 assists in 16 games across competitions.

Arguably his best display in a Napoli shirt came in his team's 4-1 win against the Merseyside-based giants in September. He assisted just once during the 57 minutes he spent on the pitch, but he was virtually unplayable for the Reds defense.

Victor Osimhein is expected to lead the line for the Naples-based giants while Stanislav Lobotka will be in charge of running things in the engine room. The game isn't a dead-rubber by any means despite both teams securing qualification for the knockout round.

The Reds must beat Napoli by more than three goals to finish top of Group A. Napoli are currently on 15 points after games, three ahead of the six-time European champions.

The 4-1 win in Italy has given Napoli a big edge in terms of the head-to-head record between the two sides this season.

