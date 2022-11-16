Rafael Leao's father provides update on AC Milan star's future amid interest from Chelsea

AC Milan star Rafael Leao's father has provided an update on the player's future amid interest from Chelsea.

Leao has been in fine form for the defending Italian champions this season. In 20 games, he has scored seven goals and provided nine assists for the Rossenories.

His contract is up in 2024 and a new negotiation is still being worked upon. That has ignited the Blues' intention of getting a deal done in 2023.

Leao's father has now provided an update on the player's future. When asked by Record, he said (via 90min):

"We're working on it. We are negotiating, because Rafael Leao has a contract that expires in 2024, Until that date, we are negotiating on everything. We will take care of everything, without Chelsea, without Real Madrid, without Barcelona."

He further added:

“He loves being in Italy, He has a predilection for Italians, the one the Portuguese do not have for him. He won the award for best player of the last Serie A not because he was beautiful, but simply…because he is the best.”

Milan are expected to offer the player a lucrative deal, making him one of the highest-paid players in the league.

Arsenal star named Chelsea player as his toughest opponent

Chelsea FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli has named Chelsea defender Thiago Silva as his toughest opponent on the field.

Silva is the captain of the Brazil national team and Martinelli is set to play his first World Cup in Qatar. In a recent interview with Sky Sports, he said (via football.london):

"Yes, of course - he is one of the best defenders in the world as well. He is 38, and you see him playing now, it’s unbelievable. We [Arsenal] played against him last week, and you could see his quality, his composure. He is so good, a very good guy off the pitch as well."

The Gunners and the Blues have gotten off to contrasting starts to their league campaigns.

Mikel Arteta's team are at the top of the table with 37 points from 14 games, leading second-placed Manchester City by five points.

Graham Potter's side are in eighth spot with 21 points from 14 games. They have already changed managers, as Potter, the former Brighton & Hove Albion manager, was brought in after the club decided to part ways with Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea will hope to get their campaign back on track after the FIFA World Cup break.

