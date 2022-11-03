Rafael van der Vaart says Tottenham Hotspur can win the Premier League title if they sign Chelsea attacker

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rafael van der Vaart has urged Spurs to become potential Premier League champions by signing Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech.

The Moroccan's future is up in the air as he continues to struggle for game time at Stamford Bridge.

Ziyech, 29, has made just seven appearances across competitions for Chelsea this season and is without a goal or an assist.

His contract with the Blues expires in 2025, but Van der Vaart has tipped Tottenham to target the former Ajax winger.

He told Ziggo Sport (via Express):

"Hakim Ziyech has to join Tottenham. If Tottenham get Hakim Ziyech, they could win the Premier League. I am serious."

Ziyech has struggled for game time ever since arriving at Stamford Bridge from Ajax in 2020 for £36 million.

He has made 90 appearances, scoring 14 goals and providing 10 assists.

Tottenham had made an impressive start to the season under Antonio Conte in which they went seven games unbeaten in the league.

However, the Lilywhites have come off the boil following a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal in the north London derby on 1 October.

They currently sit third with eight wins, one draw and three defeats in 13 league fixtures.

Conte's side do possess firepower in the form of Harry Kane and Son Heung Min.

Kane has bagged 10 goals in 13 Premier League appearances while Son has three in 13.

However, new signing Richarlison, who arrived from Everton for £52.2 million is without a goal in the league and is currently sidelined with a calf injury.

Dejan Kulusevski is also injured with a thigh problem and has scored just the one goal in the league but provided three assists.

It remains to be seen if Ziyech has a future at Chelsea under Graham Potter, but he has made four appearances during his tenure with no goal contributions.

Tottenham are interested in signing Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante

Kante may be off at the end of the season

One Chelsea player who may be headed to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the near future is Kante.

The French midfielder's contract with the Blues expires next summer and there have been no talks over a new deal.

He may be reunited with his former Chelsea manager Conte with Spurs among the potential suitors for the midfielder.

According to Relevo, Kante is admired by Conte and could go to war with Barcelona for his signature in 2023.

He has made just two appearances across competitions this season as he is recovering from a hamstring injury.

Kante joined the Blues from Leicester City in 2016 for £32.2 million and has made 262 appearances for the club, scoring 13 goals and providing 15 assists.

