Raheem Sterling responds on social media as Chelsea fans sing 'take him off' after penalty miss against Leicester City

Raheem Sterling had a forgettable outing in Chelsea's 4-2 win over Leicester City in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, March 17.

The 29-year-old England international missed a penalty, spurred a sitter, and was overall a notch below his game against the Foxes.

Chelsea fans were left frustrated by Sterling's poor showing in the final third and chanted in numbers "take him off", indicating to manager Mauricio Pochettino to replace the former Manchester City winger (via Football.London).

Sterling did come off in the 86th minute, with the game tied at 2-2. The Blues scored two goals from there on to book a place in Wembley, where they will face Manchester City in the semifinals of the FA Cup.

Sterling took to his Instagram after the game, posting:

“Wembley Bound. To all the Chelsea fans, apologies for the penalty miss. I’ll be back 10x times stronger to help the team win and continue to keep fighting for the badge every single day. Let’s go Blues.”

Sterling has registered eight goals and 10 assists in 36 games across competitions for Chelsea this season. He took the penalty (earned by him) off regular shooter Cole Palmer, who has 26 goals and assists in 34 games this season.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino defends Raheem Sterling's poor showing

Pochettino was asked to comment on Sterling's decision to take the penalty kick away from Cole Palmer after the game by the press.

Responding to the missed penalty kick, the Chelsea boss said (via Football.London):

“Cole can miss, Raheem can miss, look for me, the decision is there and of course I'm going to support always, the decision of my players on the pitch. That is about to grow and be more mature and of course, always happy we take decisions.”

Pochettino was then asked about the chants booing Sterling.

“I think I cannot hide nothing. You know, I think you are like me that the feelings weren't good for him and, but I'm going to support him and we are all we are going to. I think he was great, today is a great opportunity to support, to support him," he responded.

"He has an unbelievable CV, like a player he has played in big teams, experienced player, of course, today missed the penalty and some chances," Pochettino added.

Sterling registered 131 goals and 95 assists in 339 games in all competitions for Manchester City during his seven-year stay at the Etihad, making him one of the most productive wingers in England during that spell.