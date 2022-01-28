Ralf Rangnick confirms Manchester United star's exit on TikTok 

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick, on TikTok, has indirectly confirmed the departure of Jesse Lingard from the club.

Earlier this week a United fan posted a video on TikTok where he asked Rangnick about Lingard's future. The fan asked was quoted as saying:

"Plese he my favourite player. Has has got United in his head."

In response to the question, Rangnick confirmed the 29-year-old's exit from Old Trafford. The German tactician said whilst signing autographs:

“He will leave in the summer."

The video for the same can be viewed below:

As things stand, Jesse Lingard has entered the final six months of his United contract. The England international was the subject of a loan move to Newcastle United. However, the deal collapsed after it was reported that the Red Devils asked for a £12 million survival bonus from the Magpies.

United clearly believe Jesse Lingard has the ability to keep Newcastle in the Premier League with his goals and assists. The 29-year-old winger proved his ability to deliver for a mid-table side last season, making 14 goal contributions in 16 appearances for West Ham United.

If Lingard fails to secure a move away from Old Trafford in the coming days, he will have no choice but to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Lingard has barely featured for United since the arrival of Rangnick as interim manager. The Englishman has been given just one minute of league action and five minutes in the FA Cup by the German tactician.

He has made 14 appearances for the Red Devils this season, and has contributed two goals and an assist.

Manchester United have found consistency under Ralf Rangnick

Following a slow start to life at Old Trafford, Rangnick has found some consistent results recently. United have secured two consecutive wins in the Premier League, which has propelled them back into the top four.

The Red Devils secured a 3-1 win over Brentford before beating West Ham United 1-0 at Old Trafford. United needed a stoppage-time winner from Marcus Rashford to secure all three points against the Hammers at the weekend.

Also Read Article Continues below

As things stand, Manchester United are fourth in the Premier League standings, having accumulated 38 points from 22 games. However, their place in the Champions League positions is not secure. Both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are two points behind Manchester United, and have games in hand.

Edited by Bhargav