Ralf Rangnick confirms massive injury blow as 6 Manchester United stars ruled out for Chelsea clash 

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has said that six of his players will miss the team's Premier League clash with Chelsea on April 28.

The Red Devils have had a woeful season that has seen them exit all cup competitions and will most likely miss the Premier League top four. They currently trail fourth-placed Arsenal by six points having played a game more than the Gunners.

Chelsea are in third place and will look to inflict more damage on a broken Manchester United side that have seemingly reached rock-bottom. According to Samuel Luckhurst, Rangnick has said that Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho, Fred, Edinson Cavani, Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw will miss the Chelsea game at Old Trafford.

Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst Rangnick says Maguire and Sancho are out, while Wan-Bissaka is a doubt. Fred, Cavani, Pogba and Shaw also still out. Youngsters certain to make squad. #mufc Rangnick says Maguire and Sancho are out, while Wan-Bissaka is a doubt. Fred, Cavani, Pogba and Shaw also still out. Youngsters certain to make squad. #mufc

With United's top-four hopes all but over, Rangnick could rest key players and field more youngsters.

MUFC Scoop @MUFCScoop Rangnick: “We have quite a few players missing tomorrow and one or two still with question marks so we will have to wait and see until tomorrow to see if, for example, Aaron Wan-Bissaka can play.” #MUFC Rangnick: “We have quite a few players missing tomorrow and one or two still with question marks so we will have to wait and see until tomorrow to see if, for example, Aaron Wan-Bissaka can play.” #MUFC

Rangnick won't be in charge at the end of the season, with current Ajax manager Erik ten Hag coming in to replace him.

The Dutch coach is already making plans ahead of next season to gain an insight of his squad and is set to commence individual meetings with players. He will get to have a look at the squad at his disposal when Manchester United face Chelsea in what could be the game that ends an yfleeting hopes of a top-four finish.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is looking for his team to end the Premier League season on a high. They have all but confirmed UEFA Champions League football next season and are in the FA Cup final too.

What happened last time Manchester United played Chelsea?

A scrappy affair ensued between the two sides in November.

The reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge saw an in-form Blues side take on a Red Devils team in a slump under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Mwnchester United had lost 5-0 to bitter rivals Liverpool, 2-0 to neighbours Manchester City and were thrashed by relegation candidates Watford. However, United set up defensively well at the Bridge under caretaker manager Michael Carrick.

It would be the Englishman's last Premier League game in charge, but he ended his tenure with a credible 1-1 draw.

NBC Sports Soccer @NBCSportsSoccer



#CHEMUN #MyPLMorning Calamity at the back for Chelsea leads to a Manchester United goal courtesy of Sancho! Calamity at the back for Chelsea leads to a Manchester United goal courtesy of Sancho! #CHEMUN #MyPLMorning https://t.co/aQMbWSJ4rn

Blues midfielder Jorginho was involved in both goals. His lack of control from a United counter led to Jadon Sancho sweeping in and dispatching past Eduoard Mendy. The Italian, though, made up for his error with a 69th-minute penalty as Tuchel's men managed a vital point in a game they dominated.

Edited by Bhargav