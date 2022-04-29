Ralf Rangnick explains how Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United future will be determined after 1-1 Chelsea draw

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has revealed he is unsure of Cristiano Ronaldo's future at the club.

The 37-year-old once again got the Red Devils out of jail with a terrific equalizer against Chelsea in the Premier League to secure his side a largely undeserved point. The two English giants faced off on Thursday, April 28.

Ronaldo has now scored eight of Manchester United's last nine goals, including the club's previous five. Those strikes have taken his tally up to 23 across 36 games across all competitions since his return to Old Trafford from Juventus in the summer.

Following the clash, Rangnick was full of praise for his centre-forward. However, he admitted that the decision as to whether or not the Portuguese superstar stays at the club will be up to the player himself and incoming manager Erik ten Hag.

The 63-year-old boss told Sky Sports, as per BBC Sport:

"Not only the goal Cristiano scored but his whole performance, his attitude at age of 37, this is not normal to do that. If he plays like he did today he can still be a big help to this team."

"It is Erik's and Cristiano's decision for what he can do next but today his performance was really great."

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano 🏽 Thanks for the support in Old Trafford tonight. As always, our fans were amazing in their effort to help the team. Thanks for the support in Old Trafford tonight. As always, our fans were amazing in their effort to help the team.🙏🏽 https://t.co/Xc9pJBIJUI

Ronaldo bails out dismal Manchester United yet again

With just 35% possession and six shots compared to Chelsea's 21, the hosts were extremely fortunate to escape the clash with a point.

The Red Devils were once again forced to rely on Ronaldo's excellence and some outstanding saves from David De Gea to secure an unlikely draw.

Manchester United are almost certain to miss out on Champions League qualification, having won only two of their last 11 games in all competitions. Rangnick believes his side are not good enough defensively.

The German said:

"We showed a good reaction in the second half, and it was a great finish from Cristiano Ronaldo. In the first half we had our problems and we needed a few great saves from David de Gea."

"Second half we did better and we got more control. You could see they are a top team, no coincidence they won the Champions League and we don't have much confidence and had eight players missing."

"Although it was still a lucky draw, we earned it. At times we saw the gap, but they played with their best XI and we had players missing."

"We have problems with defending, not compact enough and not physical enough."

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Ralf Rangnick will be confirmed as Austria national team manager within the next 24-48 hours, but will continue his consultancy role with Manchester United until 2024. Ralf Rangnick will be confirmed as Austria national team manager within the next 24-48 hours, but will continue his consultancy role with Manchester United until 2024. https://t.co/VSSDwMev31

Edited by Puranjay Dixit