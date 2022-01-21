Ralf Rangnick identifies priority transfer target, wants Manchester United to complete £33 million deal this month - Reports

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has reportedly identified RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara as his top transfer target this month. The German boss is believed to be desperate to sign a midfielder to bolster United's squad.

According to Sport Bild, Ralf Rangnick is pressing United to complete the signing of Haidara this month. The former RB Leipzig boss is keen to improve the Red Devils' squad for the second half of the 2021-22 season. Manchester United are currently languishing in seventh place in the Premier League table.

As per Mirror Sport, Ralf Rangnick has reached a verbal agreement with his former club, RB Leipzig, over a £33 million transfer fee for Amadou Haidara. The report, however, suggests that United are unwilling to back the German tactician financially during the ongoing transfer window.

Amadou Haidara joined RB Leipzig from RB Salzburg in December 2018. The midfielder immediately became a key member of the German club's starting line-up thanks to his work-rate and tenacity.

The Mali international enjoyed a breakout campaign last season as he scored six goals in 43 appearances in all competitions for RB Leipzig. His consistent performances for the Bundesliga giants have caught the attention of United's interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

Rangnick is eager to sign a hard-working midfielder to fit into the 'high-intensity' style of football he is trying to implement at Manchester United. Scott McTominay and Fred have thrived at Old Trafford since Rangnick was appointed as the club's interim boss until the end of the season on November 29.

The duo, however, lack cover and competition at Manchester United. Paul Pogba is currently on the sidelines due to injury and has entered the final six months of his contract with the club.

The Frenchman is widely expected to run down his contract with the Red Devils. Nemanja Matic, on the other hand, is approaching the twilight stage of his career and lacks the mobility required to play in Ralf Rangnick's system.

Manchester United could cool their interest in Amadou Haidara and switch their focus to Ruben Neves instead

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United: The Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Manchester United could pass the chance to sign Amadou Haidara and switch their focus to Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves instead. The Portuguese star played a key role in his side's 1-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 3. He has once again been one of the club's standout players this season.

Ruben Neves has amassed over 190 appearances for Wolves in all competitions and has contributed 21 goals. The 24-year-old has arguably been one of the most consistent midfielders in the Premier League in recent years. Neves is widely expected to join one of Europe's top clubs in the near future.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Wolves midfielder is a transfer target for United. Neves could opt to join the Red Devils due to the presence of Portugal teammates Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot at Old Trafford.

Ruben Neves' composure on the ball, vision, creativity, eye for goal and tenacity are qualities that United currently lack in the midfield.

