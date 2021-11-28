Ralf Rangnick could offload 2 Manchester United stars in January to make room for incomings: Reports

According to a report by the Telegraph, Manchester United could offload Donny van de Beek and Dean Henderson to make way for new signings.

The Red Devils have reportedly appointed Ralf Rangnick as their new interim manager. However, he will have to wait until December 3 for his first game in charge of the club. It will be against bitter rivals Arsenal in the Premier League.

The German gaffer will get his first opportunity to add fresh faces to the roster in January. If recent reports are to be believed, the aforementioned players will make way for fresh faces.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC The last goal of the Solskjaer era was scored by Donny van de Beek. The last goal of the Solskjaer era was scored by Donny van de Beek. https://t.co/BMaN7YeBjI

Van de Beek has had a turbulent stint with Manchester United so far. He is yet to start a Premier League game this season. However, he scored United's only goal in their harrowing defeat against Watford. He was recalled to the playing XI by Michael Carrick in their 2-0 victory against Villarreal in the Champions League in midweek.

Similarly, Dean Henderson has struggled for playing time and is yet to start a league game. It's safe to say that David de Gea's good run has had a huge impact on Henderson's playing time.

David de Gea's form has been the only bright spot for Manchester United in their otherwise precarious season.

Jesse Lingard might leave Manchester United despite a good run last season

Rumors surfaced a few weeks back suggesting Jesse Lingard could stay at Manchester United and vie for playing time. However, recent reports suggest otherwise. The attacking midfielder was expected to witness more playing time following his phenomenal run with West Ham United last season.

However, that's far from what's happened. Reports suggest Lingard could leave Manchester United in the summer. Many clubs like AC Milan, West Ham United, Newcastle United and Everton are interested in acquiring his services.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær added an array of star-studded players to the roster. However, he was sacked by the board last week following a run of lackluster performances.

Manchester United currently sit in 10th position, and the situation could worsen should they lose to Chelsea later today.

On the flip side, Chelsea have lost just one Premier League game this season. They will hope to extend their lead at the top of the table against an off-color United.

