Ralf Rangnick provides an update on Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes' availability for Atletico Madrid clash

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has suggested that Bruno Fernandes faces a race against time to be fit for the Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid. Rangnick confirmed that Fernandes had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Portuguese star was absent from the matchday squad during United's 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend. David de Gea had also tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the game. However, it turned out to be a false test and the Spaniard made to the clash.

Since arriving at the club, Fernandes has become one of the first names on the team sheet, especially in big matches.

Rangnick has now commented on the star midfielder's availability for the Champions clash against Atletico and said he is unsure if he will make it in time for the second leg at Old Trafford.

The Manchester United interim boss also suggested that they will have to wait until Tuesday to see if Fernandes will be ready and it is a 'last-minute race' for him. The German also provided an update on Scott McTominay, who also missed the weekend clash against Spurs.

"I don't know," Rangnick said of Fernandes. "With Scotty, I hope so but he had some muscular problems with his calf. That's why we decided not to play him today, because Scotty is quite like Fred, he is only valuable if he can perform with 100% of his physical capacity and rather than playing him at maybe 80% and take the risk that he will be out for Tuesday, we decided to not play him.

"Luke hopefully will be back in training tomorrow and Bruno we will have to wait and see until Tuesday. This will probably be a last-minute race with him," said Rangnick.

The Manchester United interim manager also said they have to be careful with COVID tests and gave the example of De Gea before the Spurs clash.

"We have to be careful with Covid tests. David was the same. David yesterday was out, he was not supposed to play but then it turned out that his first fast test was false. He took another one or two quick tests then a PCR test and that was negative. I only decided this morning that he was going to play," said Rangnick.

Paul Pogba took up the No.10 role in the game against Spurs in Fernandes' absence.

Bruno Fernandes has been one of the stars in Manchester United's Champions League campaign

While many feel that it hasn't been a great season for Fernandes in the Premier League, the same can't be said when it comes to Europe's premier competition.

The Portuguese maestro has provided seven assists and set up Anthony Elanga for Manchester United's equalizer against Atletico in the first leg. He currently leads the assists chart in the competition.

The Manchester United fans will be hoping that the star midfielder wins his race against time and will be fit for the second leg tie at Old Trafford this week.

