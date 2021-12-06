Ralf Rangnick set to make first appointment to his backroom staff at Manchester United: Reports

According to reports, Ralf Rangnick is set to bring Chris Armas to his backroom staff at Manchester United. Rangnick was announced as Manchester United's interim manager a few days ago. He will remain manager for six months before taking on a consultancy role at the club for two years.

After former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked, his backroom staff remained at Manchester United. Michael Carrick even led the side in two matches as a temporary manager.

However, Carrick left Old Trafford after United's 1-1 draw against Chelsea while Mike Phelan and Kieran McKenna remain at the club. Ralf Rangnick is now set to add Chris Armas to his staff.

Chris Armas will be on Ralf Rangnick's staff at Manchester United and will be announced in the next few days. He was given his work permit this morning. Their history goes all the way back to the New York Red Bulls.

Chris Armas has previously managed clubs like Toronto FC and the New York Red Bulls and worked with Ralf Rangnick at the latter club. The German was the Head of Sports and Development at the Red Bull group while Armas was head coach.

Armas will have to secure a work permit before moving to Manchester United. His most recent job was at Toronto FC. However, he was fired after just six months in charge. Armas had eight losses, two draws and just one win in his time with the club. He will look to redeem himself under Ralf Rangnick at Manchester United.

Ralf Rangnick's reign at Manchester United started with a win

Manchester United beat Crystal Palace 1-0 in Ralf Rangnick's first game in charge of the club. Midfielder Fred scored the lone goal of the match with an audacious curler from just outside the box.

Due to a busy Premier League period and work permit-related issues, Ralf Rangnick didn't get much training time with the team. He had just a couple of days after Manchester United's 3-2 win against Arsenal.

Even then, his effect on the team was visible on the pitch. Manchester United's players pressed well in the early stages of the game. The midfielders worked tirelessly and also got help from the attackers, an element that was missing before Ralf Rangnick's arrival at the club.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Manchester United won possession in the final third 12 times vs. Crystal Palace.



That’s the most they’ve done so in a Premier League match since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.



What an impact Ralf Rangnick has made already! 📈 Manchester United won possession in the final third 12 times vs. Crystal Palace.That’s the most they’ve done so in a Premier League match since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.What an impact Ralf Rangnick has made already! 📈 https://t.co/z1rigMRwnb

