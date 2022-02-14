Ralf Rangnick urges Manchester United to make summer move for 24-year-old Frenchman: Reports 

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has urged the club to target RB Leipzig midfielder Christopher Nkunku.

United's interest in the midfielder is merited. The 24-year-old is enjoying a fine spell at the Bundesliga side this season and has recorded 19 goals and 13 assists in 31 appearances for the German outfit. These impressive statistics have seen the Frenchman linked with a number of top European sides including Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester City.

ESPN reports that Manchester United are the latest club interested in acquiring the services of Nkunku, who can play both as an attacking midfielder and as a winger.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Man United have added Christopher Nkunku to their list of summer targets after being urged to step up their interest by Ralf Rangnick, sources have told @MarkOgden_ Man United have added Christopher Nkunku to their list of summer targets after being urged to step up their interest by Ralf Rangnick, sources have told @MarkOgden_ 👀 https://t.co/Jyg7sWEEph

The midfielder's contract at Leipzig runs until 2024 and the club's global head of football, Oliver Mintzlaff, has spoken of the club's willingness to hang onto one of Europe's top emerging talents.

He told Sky Deutschland:

"(Nkunku) will also play with us next season because of course he is a very important player. In football nothing is ever certain, but that's our plan."

Manchester United's interest in Nkunku has been asserted by interim boss Rangnick, who arrived at the club back in December last year. The German manager is familiar with Leipzig having been manager and overseen the club's project since its founding in 2019.

His connection with the Bundesliga side could be beneficial for the Red Devils as they look towards a huge summer of ins and outs and the potential arrival of a new incoming permanent manager.

Would Nkunku suit Manchester United?

Lingard and Pogba could both depart Old Trafford

Manchester United's interest in the Frenchman will likely be as a result of impending departures from the club.

Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba's contracts at Old Trafford expire at the close of the season and so plans are being put in place to ensure replacements are ready to be made.

RouteOneFootball @Route1futbol this season:



31 Games

19 Goals

13 Assists



#RBLeipzig Christopher Nkunkuthis season:31 Games19 Goals13 Assists Christopher Nkunku 🇫🇷 this season:📅 31 Games ⚽️ 19 Goals 🅰️ 13 Assists #RBLeipzig https://t.co/V8eUgNbqJK

Alongside the duo's impending departure, Mason Greenwood, who was a mainstay on the right-flank of United's attack, is currently under investigation for sexual assault and death threats. His career is in jeopardy.

Nkunku would provide the 13-time Premier League winners with some much-needed energy, with his dribbling attributes being a nightmare for Bundesliga defenders. His versatility with the player able to play in either an attacking midfield position or as a winger will be a much-needed boost to a Red Devils side lacking much-needed depth.

Also Read Article Continues below

Nkunku could be the first of a huge number of changes in the side as they look to rebuild under new management. Ajax's Erik Ten Hag and PSG's Mauricio Pochettino are the current frontrunners for the permanent manager's job at Old Trafford.

Edited by Arnav