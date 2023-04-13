“Ramadan Benzema is bigger than prime Messi,” “Todd Boehly saw Madrid scores” – Twitter explodes as Real Madrid cruise to 2-0 win over Chelsea

Real Madrid defeated 10-man Chelsea by a scoreline of 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, 12 April, in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Fans on Twitter went into a meltdown as they watched the action unpack in the match.

Karim Benzema opened the scoring for the Spanish giants in the 21st minute of the match. The Frenchman scored his 349th goal for the club to give Carlo Ancelotti's side the lead.

While Frank Lampard's team showed encouraging signs, they couldn't find the back of the net, especially thanks to a great save from Thibaut Courtois.

Things exacerbated for the Blues when Ben Chilwell was sent off in the 59th minute for his blatant foul on Rodrygo. Chilwell was the last man in defense as Chilwell headed towards the goal and he decided to bring the Brazilian attacker to the ground.

Marco Asensio capitalized on the man advantage as the winger scored in the 74th minute to seal the fate of the match.

Here are some of the best reactions from across Twitter as Real Madrid played Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first-leg clash:

GOAL @goal Real Madrid are the masters of knockout football Real Madrid are the masters of knockout football ⭐️ https://t.co/WEF42jdof9

Matt Spiro @mattspiro Todd Boehly trying to work out why that Mudric guy he spent 100 million on is playing for Real Madrid Todd Boehly trying to work out why that Mudric guy he spent 100 million on is playing for Real Madrid

Zito @_Zeets If the court system couldn’t stop Benzema, no one can If the court system couldn’t stop Benzema, no one can

Twilight @the_marcoli_boy Ramadan Benzema is bigger than prime Messi!!! Ramadan Benzema is bigger than prime Messi!!! https://t.co/dqrgmF6dhK

Juliet Bawuah @julietbawuah Looks like Todd Boehly saw Madrid scores🤔 Looks like Todd Boehly saw Madrid scores🤔

It’s always him. …and it’s 14 goals in last 9 Champions League knockout games for Karim BenzemaIt’s always him. …and it’s 14 goals in last 9 Champions League knockout games for Karim Benzema ⚪️🤯 #UCLIt’s always him. https://t.co/cX0jAB1CQC

Troll Football @TrollFootball Karim Benzema last 11 UCL goals have come against Premier League opponents Karim Benzema last 11 UCL goals have come against Premier League opponents https://t.co/Wo7N35YGtW

GOAL @goal It had to be Karim Benzema It had to be Karim Benzema 😈 https://t.co/zqFpn3EOlX

ESPN FC @ESPNFC BENZEMA GIVES REAL MADRID THE LEAD OVER CHELSEA BENZEMA GIVES REAL MADRID THE LEAD OVER CHELSEA 🔥 https://t.co/EGC54YzzXH

⚔️ Karim Benzema in the last 8 #UCL KO matches:vs PSGvs Chelseavs Chelseavs Manchester Cityvs Manchester Cityvs Liverpoolvs Liverpoolvs Liverpool⚔️ Karim Benzema in the last 8 #UCL KO matches:⚽️⚽️⚽️ vs PSG⚽️⚽️⚽️ vs Chelsea⚽️ vs Chelsea⚽️⚽️ vs Manchester City⚽️🅰️ vs Manchester City🏆 vs Liverpool⚽️⚽️🅰️ vs Liverpool⚽️ vs Liverpool 🔥⚔️ https://t.co/Ph7CA6bTvE

LERRY 👑 @_AsiwajuLerry And they warned us about Ramadan Benzema And they warned us about Ramadan Benzema 😭😭 https://t.co/RtmEVRvG35

Pys @CFCPys Chilwell that is absolutely embarrassing, no need to do that, he’s now lost the tie for us 100%. Shocking defending. Chilwell that is absolutely embarrassing, no need to do that, he’s now lost the tie for us 100%. Shocking defending.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC BEN CHILWELL GETS A STRAIGHT RED FOR BRINGING DOWN RODRYGO BEN CHILWELL GETS A STRAIGHT RED FOR BRINGING DOWN RODRYGO 🔴 https://t.co/lhVQ2yUnjS

CarefreeLewisG @CarefreeLewisG Chilwell you f*cking idiot Chilwell you f*cking idiot

TLV @TheLampardView Chilwell the scapegoat for Cucurella's absolutely brainless footballing IQ Chilwell the scapegoat for Cucurella's absolutely brainless footballing IQ

ExpectedChelsea @ExpectedChelsea This is (at least) the second time this season Cucurella has caused a teammate to get a red card. First was Gallagher, now Chilwell.



An absolute calamity of a footballer. This is (at least) the second time this season Cucurella has caused a teammate to get a red card. First was Gallagher, now Chilwell.An absolute calamity of a footballer.

CFCDaily @CFCDaily Team’s mentality & Chilwell’s mentality shows then. He walks off like he knows and not a single player went over to Chilwell. Team’s mentality & Chilwell’s mentality shows then. He walks off like he knows and not a single player went over to Chilwell.

LERRY 👑 @_AsiwajuLerry Cucurella has not spent 10 minutes on the field and he already cost Chilwell a red card because of his overlapping. Cucurella has not spent 10 minutes on the field and he already cost Chilwell a red card because of his overlapping. https://t.co/kKYIxenmS2

Dubois @CFCDUBois Cucurella & Chilwell both cost us the tie. We’re finished. Bring Baba Rahman back. Cucurella & Chilwell both cost us the tie. We’re finished. Bring Baba Rahman back.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone Marco Asensio scores with his first touch of the game.



Super sub! Marco Asensio scores with his first touch of the game.Super sub!

TC @totalcristiano Renew Marco Asensio. You will NOT find a player in Europe who accepts this role, on his wages and averaging 80 mins per G/A Renew Marco Asensio. You will NOT find a player in Europe who accepts this role, on his wages and averaging 80 mins per G/A https://t.co/itgHhkwXDZ

WolfRMFC @WolfRMFC Asensio, left foot, outside the box is the most inevitable thing ever. This guy has a superhero left foot. Asensio, left foot, outside the box is the most inevitable thing ever. This guy has a superhero left foot. https://t.co/5rbcICH51k

MisterChip (Alexis) @2010MisterChip Lo de Marco Asensio es una cosa de locos. ¿Cuántas veces ha hecho ya esto? Cada vez que sale, triunfa. Lo de Marco Asensio es una cosa de locos. ¿Cuántas veces ha hecho ya esto? Cada vez que sale, triunfa.

TLV @TheLampardView I can't believe some people are blaming Frank Lampard for not "motivating" these players.



I'm sorry but if PROFESSIONAL football players need motivation in the QF of the biggest club tournament then they need to reevaluate their life. I can't believe some people are blaming Frank Lampard for not "motivating" these players.I'm sorry but if PROFESSIONAL football players need motivation in the QF of the biggest club tournament then they need to reevaluate their life.

𝐈𝐛𝐳𝐲 @IbzSpeaks I will never understand how the owners thought hiring Frank Lampard as an interim was a good idea.



Braindead. I will never understand how the owners thought hiring Frank Lampard as an interim was a good idea. Braindead.

Kaz @CFCKaz6 10 men down at the Bernabeu in a Champions League QF, 11th in the league with Frank Lampard as our manager



How did we get here? 10 men down at the Bernabeu in a Champions League QF, 11th in the league with Frank Lampard as our managerHow did we get here?

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard's hopes of replicating Roberto Di Matteo's feat looks difficult after loss vs. Real Madrid

Roberto Di Matteo guided Chelsea to UEFA Champions League glory in the 20211-12 season after taking charge as the caretaker manager. Lampard was a key player of that team.

After being appointed as the caretaker boss to replace Graham Potter recently, the midfield legend was quizzed as to whether he can replicate the Italian manager's feat. He said (via 90min):

"He did an amazing job. I remember big parts of why he achieved what he achieved. My situation is different in practice… I think I have to be careful making that parallel. We have very tough games in front of us. So there’s a lot of work to be done but we’re very committed to trying to, if we can, create our own little bit of history."

Lampard's assessment looks on point as the Blues look on the cusp of elimination after their first-leg defeat against Real Madrid. Whether they can launch a comeback in a week's time remains to be seen.

