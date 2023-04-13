Create

“Ramadan Benzema is bigger than prime Messi,” “Todd Boehly saw Madrid scores” – Twitter explodes as Real Madrid cruise to 2-0 win over Chelsea

By Apratim Banerjee
Modified Apr 13, 2023 02:50 IST
Real Madrid defeated Chelsea in the UCL

Real Madrid defeated 10-man Chelsea by a scoreline of 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, 12 April, in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Fans on Twitter went into a meltdown as they watched the action unpack in the match.

Karim Benzema opened the scoring for the Spanish giants in the 21st minute of the match. The Frenchman scored his 349th goal for the club to give Carlo Ancelotti's side the lead.

While Frank Lampard's team showed encouraging signs, they couldn't find the back of the net, especially thanks to a great save from Thibaut Courtois.

Things exacerbated for the Blues when Ben Chilwell was sent off in the 59th minute for his blatant foul on Rodrygo. Chilwell was the last man in defense as Chilwell headed towards the goal and he decided to bring the Brazilian attacker to the ground.

Marco Asensio capitalized on the man advantage as the winger scored in the 74th minute to seal the fate of the match.

Here are some of the best reactions from across Twitter as Real Madrid played Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first-leg clash:

Real Madrid are the masters of knockout football ⭐️ https://t.co/WEF42jdof9
Todd Boehly trying to work out why that Mudric guy he spent 100 million on is playing for Real Madrid
If the court system couldn’t stop Benzema, no one can
Ramadan Benzema is bigger than prime Messi!!! https://t.co/dqrgmF6dhK
Chelsea Football Team this season 😂 https://t.co/QOtdWbqrjJ
Looks like Todd Boehly saw Madrid scores🤔
…and it’s 14 goals in last 9 Champions League knockout games for Karim Benzema ⚪️🤯 #UCLIt’s always him. https://t.co/cX0jAB1CQC
⚽ 21' | 1-0 | ¡¡¡GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL de @Benzema!!!#FIFA23 | #UCL https://t.co/7qkS5WLGq3
Karim Benzema last 11 UCL goals have come against Premier League opponents https://t.co/Wo7N35YGtW
It had to be Karim Benzema 😈 https://t.co/zqFpn3EOlX
Benzema cuando llega abril. https://t.co/PL55jDg875
BENZEMA GIVES REAL MADRID THE LEAD OVER CHELSEA 🔥 https://t.co/EGC54YzzXH
Karim Benzema in the last 8 #UCL KO matches:⚽️⚽️⚽️ vs PSG⚽️⚽️⚽️ vs Chelsea⚽️ vs Chelsea⚽️⚽️ vs Manchester City⚽️🅰️ vs Manchester City🏆 vs Liverpool⚽️⚽️🅰️ vs Liverpool⚽️ vs Liverpool 🔥⚔️ https://t.co/Ph7CA6bTvE
And they warned us about Ramadan Benzema 😭😭 https://t.co/RtmEVRvG35
Chilwell that is absolutely embarrassing, no need to do that, he’s now lost the tie for us 100%. Shocking defending.
BEN CHILWELL GETS A STRAIGHT RED FOR BRINGING DOWN RODRYGO 🔴 https://t.co/lhVQ2yUnjS
Chilwell you f*cking idiot
Chilwell the scapegoat for Cucurella's absolutely brainless footballing IQ
📸 - RED CARD CHILWELL! https://t.co/fwLal2AviR
Benjamin Chilwell https://t.co/Y5sx4UAeqW
This is (at least) the second time this season Cucurella has caused a teammate to get a red card. First was Gallagher, now Chilwell.An absolute calamity of a footballer.
Team’s mentality & Chilwell’s mentality shows then. He walks off like he knows and not a single player went over to Chilwell.
Cucurella has not spent 10 minutes on the field and he already cost Chilwell a red card because of his overlapping. https://t.co/kKYIxenmS2
Cucurella & Chilwell both cost us the tie. We’re finished. Bring Baba Rahman back.
Marco Asensio scores with his first touch of the game.Super sub!
Renew Marco Asensio. You will NOT find a player in Europe who accepts this role, on his wages and averaging 80 mins per G/A https://t.co/itgHhkwXDZ
Asensio, left foot, outside the box is the most inevitable thing ever. This guy has a superhero left foot. https://t.co/5rbcICH51k
2-0 to Madrid — Asensio scores! ⚪️🔵 https://t.co/jHmHr2K8WF
¡ASENSIO QUÉDATE! https://t.co/ZmPrXKnagJ
Lo de Marco Asensio es una cosa de locos. ¿Cuántas veces ha hecho ya esto? Cada vez que sale, triunfa.
I can't believe some people are blaming Frank Lampard for not "motivating" these players.I'm sorry but if PROFESSIONAL football players need motivation in the QF of the biggest club tournament then they need to reevaluate their life.
I will never understand how the owners thought hiring Frank Lampard as an interim was a good idea. Braindead.
10 men down at the Bernabeu in a Champions League QF, 11th in the league with Frank Lampard as our managerHow did we get here?

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard's hopes of replicating Roberto Di Matteo's feat looks difficult after loss vs. Real Madrid

Roberto Di Matteo guided Chelsea to UEFA Champions League glory in the 20211-12 season after taking charge as the caretaker manager. Lampard was a key player of that team.

After being appointed as the caretaker boss to replace Graham Potter recently, the midfield legend was quizzed as to whether he can replicate the Italian manager's feat. He said (via 90min):

"He did an amazing job. I remember big parts of why he achieved what he achieved. My situation is different in practice… I think I have to be careful making that parallel. We have very tough games in front of us. So there’s a lot of work to be done but we’re very committed to trying to, if we can, create our own little bit of history."

Lampard's assessment looks on point as the Blues look on the cusp of elimination after their first-leg defeat against Real Madrid. Whether they can launch a comeback in a week's time remains to be seen.

