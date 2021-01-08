Reports - Sergio Ramos rejects Real Madrid offer for various reasons

Sergio Ramos has reportedly rejected a contract offer that Real Madrid have put on the table. Ramos' current deal with the club expires at the end of the season, which allows him to begin negotiations with other clubs this month.

According to Marca, Sergio Ramos feels that Real Madrid's offer does not reflect his economic worth. However, club president Florentino Perez thinks the defender's demands are unrealistic given the current financial situation brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ramos has become one of the world's greatest defenders during his fifteen years at Real Madrid. He has led the club to 22 major trophies and is widely regarded as an all-time Real Madrid legend.

Ramos turns 35 in March, which means that he is eligible for a one-year contract extension. Real Madrid follow a strict policy of offering players above the age of 30 a one-year extension.

Real Madrid's current contract offer would see Ramos sign on for another season on similar annual wages to what he currently earns. The Spanish captain is currently on a salary of €12 million per year.

Real Madrid are reportedly likely to implement a 10 percent wage reduction across the squad. This will mean that Ramos could be set to lose out on €1.2 million per year.

The report also suggests that the Real Madrid and Spain captain wants a two-year extension to his contract, which will ultimately lead to him finishing his career at the Spanish capital.

Ramos could exit Real Madrid with PSG and Liverpool showing interest in the defender

Real Madrid are likely to do everything in their power to keep their talismanic defender at the club. Even at 34, Ramos is one of the best players in the Real squad and was instrumental in the team's La Liga triumph last season.

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has repeatedly urged the club to do what it takes to keep a hold of Ramos. The 34-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to PSG and Liverpool in recent weeks.

PSG are said to be monitoring Ramos' contract situation and are ready to offer him a three-year contract along with a massive rise on his current annual salary.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are desperate to sign a defender after the long-term injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. It seems unlikely that the Reds will be able to afford Ramos' enormous wages, therefore, a move to PSG seems more likely for the Spaniard.