Randal Kolo Muani confirms stance on future amid transfer interest from PSG and Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Manchester United target Randal Kolo Muani has confirmed that he will stay at Eintracht Frankfurt next season. He wishes to be the top scorer in the Bundesliga after missing out by a single goal to Christopher Nkunku this season.

Kolo Muani has been linked with a move away from the Bundesliga side since his performance at the FIFA World Cup caught the attention of some European giants. However, he has no plans to leave as he currently has four years remaining in his contract at the club.

Speaking to the media, Kolo Muani stated that he was keen on staying at Frankfurt and becoming the top scorer in the league next season. He was quoted by L'Equipe (via GFFN) as saying:

"It’s true that I was just one goal off being top-scorer. I could have done it, but that’s how it is, that’s football. There are other seasons, I am here for a while longer, and I have a five-year contract. So it will be possible to be the top-scorer next season."

Frankfurt signed the striker on a free transfer last summer after he left FC Nantes. The Frenchman scored 23 goals in 45 matches this season, and reports in BILD suggest Frankfurt will demand over €100 million to sell him.

Kylian Mbappe wanted Manchester United target at PSG

Reports in L'Equipe suggested that Kylian Mbappe was pushing PSG to sign Kolo Muani this summer. The striker received high praise from his compatriot, who claimed that the Frankfurt star offers them different options in the game.

Speaking about the striker during the International break in March, Mbappe said:

"He is a striker who offers different game options to our team. He is very complete and has an impressive volume of play. We are happy with the game he played on Friday and I hope he scores tomorrow (Monday). We will try to get him to score a goal."

Mbappe's future at PSG is secured for the time being after the attacker confirmed that he will be staying for another season. He wants to honor his contract at the club and told the media last week (via GOAL):

"Next year I will play at Paris Saint-Germain, I still have a contract, I will honor my contract."

Real Madrid are keeping tabs on Mbappe as per El Nacional and could make a move if the striker makes his desire to move publically.

