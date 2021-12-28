“Rangnick’s been in coaching for 42 years, that’s diabolical” – Tim Sherwood slams Manchester United boss after frustrating Newcastle draw

Tim Sherwood has criticized Ralf Rangnick after Manchester United's 1-1 draw against Newcastle in the Premier League. The Red Devils put in a dismal performance and were lucky to get a point as the Magpies dominated throughout the game.

Allan Saint-Maximin gave Newcastle the lead in the seventh minute of the game. His opener was canceled out by Edinson Cavani's goal in the 71st minute. Manchester United held on to salvage a point on the night.

However, Sherwood was highly critical of Manchester United's tactics in the game and questioned Ralf Rangnick's coaching abilities. He said:

"It's so bad from Man Utd, their fans must be so frustrated. They've got good players here but they're not being shone in the correct light, they look a shadow of themselves. If this was a Solskjaer side, we'd be saying he's not experienced enough, he's not been coached long enough, how can he get the job? Rangnick’s been in coaching for 42 years, that’s diabolical."

Manchester United @ManUtd



#MUFC | #NEWMUN 📈 Our interim boss demanded more energy and physicality from United in the wake of last night's result. 📈 Our interim boss demanded more energy and physicality from United in the wake of last night's result.#MUFC | #NEWMUN

Manchester United are now seventh in the league, seven points off the top four, with two games in hand. Rangnick's side host Burnley on Thursday in a must-win game if they are to close the gap on the top 4.

"I think he is lucky to be Man United manager" - Sherwood on Manchester United's appointment of Rangnick

Rangnick has had an underwhelming start to life at Manchester United

Tim Sherwood was also highly skeptical of Manchester United's appointment of Ralf Rangnick. Speaking to Sky Sports two weeks ago, he said:

"I think Man United fans need to relax a little bit. If they play in the way that he wants them to play against the top teams, then you can give him credit. I think he has earned the right to be where he is, but I think he is lucky to be Man United manager, I really do. Nobody else wanted him. There wasn't a bun fight for this guy. The guy was available and they think he is the best man for it."

Sherwood went on to explain his reservations about Rangnick's press conferences so far, stressing the importance of on-field results. He added:

"He looks very good talking to the press - he spins it brilliantly. I am not a fan and I think it is right to be cautious about it. I have seen managers talk very, very well. The talking has to be done on the pitch and we have to see improvement in Man United."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Man United have yet to score more than one goal in a game since Ralf Rangnick was appointed 👀 Man United have yet to score more than one goal in a game since Ralf Rangnick was appointed 👀 https://t.co/KIhqWRbIYq

Having signed the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane in the summer, United are yet to find form. They would not have anticipated being as low as seventh in the table before the end of the year. Rangnick and his team have their work cut out for them going forward.

