Ranveer Singh opens up on Arsenal's 2022-23 campaign, interacting with Patrick Vieira, Cesc Fabregas and more

What can you say about Ranveer Singh that hasn't already been said over a thousand times before? As one of Bollywood's leading men and India's biggest celebrities for over a decade now, he is adored by millions across the globe for bringing to life some of the most iconic characters in Indian history and his larger-than-life personality.

Having made his acting debut in a romantic comedy titled Band Baaja Baaraat alongside Anushka Sharma in 2010, Ranveer has successfully etched his name in Bollywood folklore with a string of memorable roles, like Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat and Bajirao I in Bajirao Mastani - both directed by renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

In 2019, he once again took the world of cinema by storm with his role as Murad Ahmed in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy - which is a coming-of-age film inspired by the lives of rappers DIVINE and Naezy as they made their way to the top from the slums of Dharavi.

His strong affinity for the world of sports translated to the big screen in 2021 when he starred in Kabir Khan's 83, which is a biographical film based on India's historic 1983 Cricket World Cup triumph. Ranveer gained critical acclaim for his portrayal of former Indian captain Kapil Dev as the film turned out to be a huge box-office hit.

Ranveer is a die-hard Arsenal fan and was pitchside at the Emirates for the Gunners' emphatic 3-1 win against Chelsea in May. As the Premier League's Indian ambassador, he also had the chance to interact with the likes of Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Patrick Vieira and Cesc Fabregas. When asked about his experience, Ranveer exclusively revealed to Sportskeeda that it was an honor and a privilege to rub shoulders with a handful of footballing legends.

"I met Vieira on two instances before and Cesc I met for the first time. It was a great honor and a privilege to be pitchside with some of the greats of the game. Vieira is one of the most talismanic figures in Arsenal's history and Fabregas was loved so much by the fans - I believe he's a club legend. It was truly a lovely experience which will go down as a great memory.

"I met Thierry Henry once (in 2016) and he is undoubtedly one of the most grounded, humble, and patient superstars. He was so kind to me and even when I interact with my fans, I try to show the kindness he showed me. He's a really inspiring figure."

Having secured a second-place finish in the Premier League in the 2022-23 campaign, Arsenal are set to return to the UEFA Champions League next season after a six-year hiatus. When asked about the Gunners' prospects on the grandest stage, Ranveer tipped Arteta's young squad to do very well on their European adventure next season.

"Arsenal are playing as a unit, that's what it takes to succeed in a team sport. It's important individuals step up but there needs to be a synergy between the players - that's the Arsenal way. The team needs to play fluid football and I love that this crop of players trust each other.

"Mikel Arteta has brought the best out of his players and we've had contributions from everyone in the 2022-23 campaign, but Bukayo Saka, in my estimation, is the most talented player in the current squad. He's really loved by the fans for his demeanor, his attitude and the way he's carried himself. There have been all-around contributions and that's why Arsenal had a successful season.

"I'm gonna put my neck out and say Arsenal are gonna do very well in Europe. I can see them going a long way in the tournament if they continue on the same trajectory. One of Bukayo Saka's interviews comes to mind when he said 'We fear no one' - that's a testament to the squad's courage."

Arsenal are likely to be active in the transfer market this summer and have been linked with big-money moves for West Ham United's Declan Rice and Brighton's Moises Caicedo. When asked to name one position Arsenal should address this summer, Ranveer opined that he'd like to see Arteta sign a backup for Martin Odegaard, who led from the front for the Gunners in their title charge.

"I have to give this a lot of thought, but there should be some kind of backup for Martin Odegaard. He's a valuable asset and he creates so much, it would be wise to wise to draft in a backup for his position."

Finally, Ranveer also sang Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's praises and jokingly claimed that the German manager has aged rapidly this season as the Reds stumbled to a fifth-place finish.

"Whenever I see Jurgen Klopp's interviews, he's aging very rapidly. I'm a huge fan of his brand of football which is the Gengenpress - it makes Liverpool very exciting to watch. I love the fire he has, his humor and his smile. His footballing mind is quite something and I love what he can extract from his players. I wish Liverpool the best and I'm certain they will be back next season.

"Mohamed Salah is one of my favorite players to watch and speaking of Bobby Firmino - it was a bit of a dagger when he came on and scored against Arsenal."

