Raphael Varane details stance on Marcus Rashford's decision to join Aston Villa on-loan from Manchester United

Former Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has opened up on Marcus Rashford's loan switch to Aston Villa. The England international joined Unai Emery's side on a loan deal in January after falling out of favor under new head coach Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford.

Varane, who spent three seasons alongside Rashford at Manchester United, insisted that the attacker needed a change in environment with his boyhood club's ongoing struggles.

The former Real Madrid defender also stressed that Rashford always gave his everything while playing for the Red Devils. He further added that he is surprised that he did not move further away from the club.

Varane told The Athletic, via Goal:

"Staying for so many years with this level of intensity and demand, years when the overall atmosphere is often negative because performances are below expectations, it’s very, very difficult."

Varane added:

"For him to change his environment is positive. He is someone who loves the club and who gives everything for the shirt. But I’m surprised he’s going [to a club] so close to Manchester. I imagined him going further than a few kilometres away."

Rashford spent his entire career on the books of Manchester United before his loan move to Villa Park. He made his senior debut aged just 18 back in 2015 and quickly became a mainstay in the starting XI.

The Englishman made 426 appearances for the Red Devils scoring 138 times while providing 63 assists. He has made two appearances for Aston Villa so far but is yet to score or register an assist.

Manchester United agree terms with Sporting CP sensation: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly agreed personal terms with Sporting CP prodigy Geovany Quenda. As claimed by Caught Offside, Ruben Amorim is keen on a reunion with the versatile wide player who he regards as one of the brightest young players on the planet.

Quenda came through the youth ranks of Sporting CP and only made his debut this season under Amorim when he was still in charge at Estádio José Alvalade. The 17-year-old can play either as a winger on both flanks as well as a right wing-back.

He has made 38 appearances across competitions for Sporting CP this campaign scoring twice while setting up seven goals. Manchester United have a good history when it comes to signing players from Sporting CP, bringing in Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes from the club.

