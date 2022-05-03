Raphael Varane makes feelings clear on Erik ten Hag as Dutch coach prepares to take over from Ralf Rangnick at Manchester United

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is optimistic about his club's future, believing they will bounce back from their disappointing 2021/2022 season.

Varane moved to Old Trafford last summer from Real Madrid for £34 million and fans were encouraged by the huge experience the French defender possesses.

But the fitness issues that plagued the back end of his time at the Santiago Bernabeu resurfaced at Old Trafford. Injuries have frequently disrupted what has been a difficult debut season for Varane at Manchester United.

The 29-year-old has managed 21 appearances in the Premier League and scored his first-ever goal for Manchester United in their 3-0 victory over Brentford on May 2.

Varane has spoken about the disappointment the club has encountered this season, telling BBC SPORT:

"Obviously, it's not the result what we expected but I'm still positive and I think that the next season will be better."

He will look ahead to next season with the club, which will be under new management with Erik ten Hag taking over. Varane added, referring to Ajax's victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16 in 2019:

"They played very well. I'm very excited to work with him (Ten Hag). I think he has good experience and he's a good person to work in this club."

The shock defeat in the second leg, in which Varane was a starter, ended Los Blancos' consecutive European title-winning streak in the process.

He is looking for his Red Devils side to gain more control during games and show more consistency under Ten Hag, adding:

"We can be more in control during games. Sometimes we're able to play very well 20-30 minutes and then play bad 10 or 15 minutes. We lost a lot of points like this. I think if we are consistent, we can improve a lot, so I think it's a collective work we have to do."

As mentioned, Varane's injury issues have impacted his first season at Old Trafford but he believes with a full pre-season under his belt, he'll be back to full fitness:

"I think I need a full pre-season to be fit but I think next season will be better."

Manchester United looking to end the season on a high

Manchester United have been bitterly disappointing this season, having been touted as potential challengers in both the Premier League and in Europe.

The signings of Varane, Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho were seen as top stars that would have a huge impact on the club.

The impact has been that the cracks within the United squad have been brought to light and instead of contending, the Red Devils have hit rock bottom.

They have exited all cup competitions and look unlikely to finish in the top-four. They sit sixth with two games remaining and would need Arsenal and Tottenham to drop points.

But with Ten Hag's arrival on the horizon, United's players will want to end the season on a positive note and ensure that they have a future under the Dutch coach.

