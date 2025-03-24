Raphinha makes stance clear when asked if he would rather win Champions League with Barcelona or World Cup with Brazil

Raphinha has made his stance clear when asked if he would rather win the Champions League with Barcelona or the World Cup with Brazil. He did not hesitate when he responded with “Both” (via Barca Universal).

Indeed, the Brazilian winger has no reason to set his sights lower. This season, he has developed into one of Barcelona’s most decisive players, scoring 13 goals and providing 10 assists in just 27 La Liga games.

He has also scored 11 goals in the Champions League, becoming the highest-scoring Brazilian in a single season in the tournament. He scored two goals that helped secure a place for the Blaugrana in the quarter-finals last week when they cruised past Benfica 3-1, too. Clearly, there is little doubt about how important he is for the side.

They have lost just once in the Champions League this season - a 2-1 loss in their very first match against Monaco. However, they have taken the rest of their opponents by storm, and they look like strong favorites to lift the trophy, especially with Raphinha's quality in front of goal.

On the national front, Raphinha has taken on even more of a leadership role, where he has been entrusted with the number 10 shirt. His standout performances in the World Cup qualifiers have made him important for Brazil, with four goals and an assist in five games.

He opened his account with a brace against Peru and followed that up with a superb free-kick against Venezuela, making him the Selecao's most important attacking player. In all competitions for Barcelona this term, he has 27 goals and 20 assists, putting him in the mix for the 2025 Ballon d’Or.

Jonathan David reiterates dream Barcelona move as Lille exit nears

With Lille striker Jonathan David nearing contract expiration, the forward has reiterated his desire to play for Barcelona. As his deal runs out in June, speculation about his next destination is growing, and the 25-year-old’s soft spot for Catalonia's biggest team is no secret.

Speaking during international duty with Canada, he said (via Barca Universal):

"It was the team I supported since I was a kid. When you grow up supporting a team, you dream of playing there."

The forward, who is currently playing in the CONCACAF Nations League, also revealed that LaLiga was the league he enjoyed watching most as a child.

Turning down a contract extension at Lille means David will leave this summer. This season his performances have identified him among the most coveted attacking talents in Europe, as he has netted 14 goals and assisted three in 24 league appearances.

Interest has been shown by Arsenal, Juventus and Manchester United, but Barcelona is his priority. With Robert Lewandowski in the twilight of his career, the Spanish giants will be looking for a new striker, and with David available on a free transfer, financial limitations will not make a move difficult.

