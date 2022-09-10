Raphinha names 2 teammates he gets along with the most at Barcelona

Barcelona winger Raphinha has shared that he gets along the most with forward Ansu Fati and defender Ronald Araujo at the club.

The Brazilian winger joined the Blaugrana earlier this summer from Leeds United for €65 million, signing a five-year deal. He was highly linked with a move to Chelsea but eventually moved to the Camp Nou (via GOAL).

He has had a decent start to his life at Barcelona so far, registering one goal and one assist in four matches this season.

In a recent interview with La Vanguardia, Raphinha stated that his new teammates were very welcoming, as he said (via Barca Universal):

“My colleagues received me very well and have helped me to adapt as best as possible. I speak with everyone, but above all with Ansu Fati and Ronald Araujo."

Raphinha played 67 matches for Leeds before joining Barcelona, contributing 17 goals and 12 assists.

He was crucial for the Whites last season as they avoided relegation from the Premier League on the final day. The Brazilian scored 11 goals and provided three assists in 35 league matches.

Raphinha also mentioned that it was his dream to play for Barcelona, saying:

“My dream was to wear the Barcelona shirt, which is a club that I have followed since I was very young. Since Ronaldinho arrived, I began to understand a little more about the history of the club. I wanted to be a part of this. So that dream, those desires were stronger than any other proposal no matter how powerful it was financially."

He will look to guide the Catalans to an illustrious season after a trophyless 2021-22 campaign. They will next face Cadiz away in La Liga today (September 10).

Defender rejected 2 Italian clubs to join Barcelona

The Catalans completed the signing of right-back Hector Bellerin on Deadline Day (September 1). He joined the club on a one-year deal after his contract with Arsenal was mutually terminated.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Bellerin rejected two Italian clubs as he wanted to return to the Camp Nou. The Spaniard played in the Blaugrana's youth system before moving to the Arsenal academy.

Bellerin played 239 matches for Arsenal, contributing nine goals and 29 assists. He spent last season on loan at Spanish club Real Betis. He played 32 matches across competitions, providing five assists.

Bellerin could make his debut for the Blaugrana tonight against Cadiz.

