Rapper Gunna reacts as Lionel Messi and Inter Miami vibe to his latest hit after Leagues Cup triumph

Lionel Messi's time with Inter Miami FC has been eventful for several reasons, but their Leagues Cup win might be his best night yet with the new club.

Inter Miami lifted the trophy after beating Nashville FC on Sunday, marking a special moment for the players and team owner David Beckham.

The team's celebrations started on the pitch and continued inside the locker room with champagne. In a viral video which found its way to Twitter, we can see the players vibing to Gunna's "Fukumean" on Edison Azcona's Instagram live. We can also see Leo Messi sitting in the back, swiping away on his phone while the others danced and sang.

The video caption caught the rapper's attention. It read:

“They got Messi listening to Gunna in the locker room.”

The rapper reposted the clip on his Instagram Story, acknowledging the football player with a bunch of trophy emojis

Messi scored the opener in the final against Nashville FC in the 23rd minute before Fafa Picault equalised in the 57th minute. Later, Inter Miami won the match on penalties, 10-9, with Messi converting his spot-kick. The former Barcelona player has scored 10 goals in seven matches for Inter Miami.

Since Messi's arrival in Miami, the team's matches have been attended by several A-List celebrities.

Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman were spotted at the Leagues Cup final. They shared snaps to their Instagram and supported Nashville FC, as both actresses are from the city.

DJ Khaled, Rick Ross and Diddy are other big names who are Lionel Messi fans as well. Ross shared a picture on his Instagram holding a champagne bottle in front of a mural of the Argentine. He captioned it:

"@leomessi welcome to Miami. Now let’s celebrate with this bottle of @officialbelaire"

Lionel Messi's World Cup picture recreated by Spain's Jennifer Hermoso after 2023 World Cup win

Spain defeated England 1-0 to win the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Sunday, August 20. Spanish midfielder Jennifer Hermoso took the opportunity to recreate the famous picture of Messi sleeping with the WC trophy.

The 33-year-old player posted a picture on Instagram in her bed with the prestigious trophy and struck the same sleeping pose as Lionel Messi.

Many fans drew comparisons between the two players and claimed that Hermoso was paying tribute to the Argentinian.

Hermoso captioned it:

"The perfect dream...... that came true."

Hermoso's contribution to Spain's World Cup campaign was commendable, as the Spaniard scored three goals in the tournament.