Rapper Stormzy celebrates with MOTM as ninth-tier club co-owned by him and Wilfried Zaha win FA Cup preliminary round clash

Rapper Stormzy's team, AFC Croydon Athletic, which he co-owns with Wilfried Zaha, beat Sutton Athletic in the preliminary round of the FA Cup.

Stormzy and current Galatasaray star Zaha bought the non-league team last year, which plays in the ninth tier of English football. Croydon won their most recent game in the FA Cup preliminary round against Sutton 3-1.

Stormzy was in attendance to watch his team in action and even celebrated enthusiastically with the Man of the Match. Such action gives the non league football more spotlight. Croydon play their next game on August 19 against Horley.

Manchester City won the FA Cup last season

Manchester City had a historic campaign last term as they won the Premier League, FA Cup and also the UEFA Champions League. They secured the European treble in the process and became the first team since Manchester United in 1998-99 to do so.

Pep Guardiola's side beat Erik ten Hag's Manchester United 2-1 in the final of the FA Cup last term. In the Wembley final, Ilkay Gundogan - who has now joined Barcelona on a free transfer this summer - bagged a brace from outside the box, including a thunderbolt opener inside 12 seconds. That marked the quickest strike in an FA Cup final.

While Bruno Fernandes pulled one back for the Red Devils from the spot, the Portuguese's effort wasn't enough as Erik ten Hag's team had to be content with being the runner-ups.

City have now won the FA Cup twice under Guardiola, first doing so in 2018-19 . The Manchester club will once again enter as one of the favourites to win the competition this season.

Nevertheless, the tournament is one of the most unpredictable ones, and often times, smaller teams manage to upset formidable ones. Hence, fans will keep a keen eye on this year's edition of the old club competition.