Rare and unseen photos of Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez from her early 20s highlight her incredible transformation

Rare pictures of Georgina Rodriguez in her early 20s have surfaced online and it shows how much she has changed since meeting her boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo.

Georgina Rodriguez has been with Cristiano Ronaldo since 2016. The couple have five children together, with the Argentina-born model being the biological mother to two of them. It's worth noting that they tragically lost another child, the twin of their youngest girl Bella, during birth in April 2022.

Since meeting Ronaldo seven years ago, Rodriguez has made a name for herself as a model and influencer. She now boasts 50 million followers on Instagram and can often be seen collaborating with brands like L'Oreal and Guess. The diva also has her own Netflix docuseries, titled 'I Am Georgina'.

However, before starting to date Ronaldo, Rodriguez worked as a sales assistant at a Gucci retail store in Madrid, trying to carve out a career as a model. In fact, it was during one of those shifts that she met the then-Real Madrid superstar, an incident that changed her life forever.

Rodriguez looks unrecognizable in these unseen images (via The Sun)

For those wondering how Rodriguez looked before she met Ronaldo, unseen images of her in her early 20s have emerged online. Like most people in that age group, she can be seen enjoying nights out with her friends. The pictures also provide a glimpse into the body transformation the diva has undergone over the years.

When Georgina Rodriguez revealed what she missed about life before Cristiano Ronaldo

There's no denying that Georgina Rodriguez's life changed for the better after meeting Cristiano Ronaldo. She has made it clear that she's happy with her life with the Portuguese icon and their children. However, the influencer recently admitted that she misses some things about her previous life.

"It’s the small things that you miss," Georgina Rodriguez told Harper's Bazaar Arabia. "Being able to sit on a bench in the street or go to the park with your children without feeling observed."

Georgina Rodriguez comes from a humble background, having been born to a Spanish-Argentinian father and a Spanish mother in Buenos Aires. She eventually pursued modeling in Spain but had a quiet career until she met her beau Cristiano Ronaldo. Her net worth, though, reportedly stands at a whopping $12 million now.

There were suggestions earlier this year that cracks are starting to appear in Rodriguez's relationship with Ronaldo. Portuguese TV show host Leo Caeiro claimed in April that it's likely that the couple will break up. However, the model has since rubbished those rumors.

