Rasmus Hojlund's interview with Manchester United fan channel leads to owner facing death threats, police investigation begins

The United Stand owner Mark Goldbridge has received death threats following the channel's interview with Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund.

According to The Daily Mail, the YouTube channel is unpopular in certain circles due to its criticism of certain Red Devils' players. After their interview with Hojlund, Goldbridge received death threats and was warned he could face troubles the next time he arrived at Old Trafford.

Speaking about this, he said (via Express):

"I totally understand that football is a passionate and divisive sport, and that people are free to decide and have an opinion on what content they consume. However, the pile-on some of our staff were subject to over the weekend was incredibly sad to witness. To be threatening people's lives yet again evidences the vile pack mentality that exists on social media."

The Greater Manchester Police has also commenced an investigation regarding the matter, and a statement read:

"Officers have spoken with the victim and relevant information has been passed over to the police. Enquiries are ongoing at this stage."

Hojlund came to Manchester United last summer for a reported fee of €73.9 million. Since then, he's scored 13 goals and assisted two from 30 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils.

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford to be subject to £75 million bid from Paris Saint-Germain - Reports

Marcus Rashford

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly preparing a £75 million offer for Manchester United star Marcus Rashford as they attempt to replace Kylian Mbappe.

According to the Mirror, the Parisians are set to launch their second effort to sign the England international after failing to finalize a deal in 2022. With Mbappe reportedly set to join Real Madrid in the summer, the Ligue 1 giants will need a talent capable of scoring goals in abundance.

This season, Mbappe has bagged 35 goals in 36 matches across competitions, while Rashford has netted just seven times in 34 appearances. Despite Rashford's worrying form, he's seen as one of the best academy talents the Red Devils have produced over the years.

After coming up the ranks at Manchester United, the 26-year-old has scored 130 goals and assisted 74 in 393 appearances. He's won the Europa League and FA Cup once each, among other honors at Old Trafford.