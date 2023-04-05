"Raul and Benzema have scored better goals for Real Madrid" - Sergio Aguero makes another salty claim about Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Argentina striker Sergio Aguero has played down the quality of Cristiano Ronaldo's goals for Real Madrid.

The Portuguese ace is the club's all-time top scorer, scoring 450 goals in 438 games. He helped them win four UEFA Champions League trophies and two La Liga titles, among other honors.

In the process, the Al-Nassr forward scored some sensational goals for Los Blancos, which included solo runs, counter-attacking goals, long rangers, and more. He even scored an overhead kick against Juventus in the Champions League, which drew applause even from the Bianconeri fans.

However, former Barcelona striker Aguero believes Karim Benzema and Raul's goals for Los Blancos were better. He said (via @theMadridZone):

“Raul & Benzema have scored better goals for Madrid than Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Aguero's comments come after he recently claimed that Ronaldo "was lucky" after watching a compilation of his free-kicks for the Spanish giants.

This doesn't come as a surprise as the former Manchester City striker has always picked his compatriot Lionel Messi in the GOAT debate. After Argentina's FIFA World Cup triumph, many believe that the debate is over and Messi is the greatest footballer of all time.

Aguero, meanwhile, claimed that the Argentine forward was ahead of Ronaldo even before the World Cup. He said (via India Today):

"I don't think there is any doubt. For me, there were no doubts before the World Cup and much less now. Cristiano has had an extraordinary career and is a very complete athlete. But Leo clearly has been and is the best."

Wayne Rooney on Cristiano Ronaldo's exit from Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo parted ways with Manchester United by mutual agreement in November 2022 following his controversial interview with Piers Morgan. In the interview, he claimed he felt disrespected by the club and manager Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney recently shared his thoughts on his former teammate's exit from Old Trafford. He said (via GOAL):

“I suppose he got what he wanted. For Manchester United, it was important to move on as quick as possible from that and really refocus on the group of players who were there and wanted to be there."

He added:

"And I think that’s where [Erik] ten Hag has done a really good job in refocusing the players and getting them in a position where they are, obviously, comfortably in the top four, and also winning the [Carabao] Cup.”

The 38-year-old joined Al-Nassr following his exit and has contributed 11 goals and two assists in 11 games for the Saudi Arabian side.

