Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez has confirmed that Manchester United made an approach to sign him in the past, although nothing concrete came out of the discussions.

The 29-year-old joined Wolves on loan from Portuguese side Benfica in 2018. His performances were enough to convince the West Midlands club to sign him permanently for a then club-record fee of £30 million.

Raul Jimenez has been one of the standout performers for Nuno Espirito Santo's side, and has proved his mettle in front of goal.

So far, the Mexico international has scored 34 goals and provided 13 assists from 84 Premier League matches. His form has not gone unnoticed, with several clubs having been linked with him in the last few years.

One of the clubs is Manchester United, as the Red Devils' needs in front of goal are well-documented.

They attempted to sign Erling Braut Haaland last January, but lost him to Borussia Dortmund. The Norwegian's performance in Germany serves as proof of what the Old Trafford outfit missed out on.

The club instead turned to signing former Nigeria international Odion Ighalo on loan, while free agent Edinson Cavani was also brought in this summer.

Raul Jimenez has, however, revealed that an approach was made in the past by Manchester United and Juventus over the possibility of a transfer.

Raul Jimenez speaks up on proposed Manchester United transfer

Raul Jimenez has shone brightly for Wolverhampton Wanderers

Advertisement

Speaking on being wanted by Manchester United and Juventus, Raul Jimenez said:

''One day I woke up and Juventus wanted me, another was Manchester United. What I know is that there were approaches made," he said.

''But an agreement was never reached and nothing was close. I'm very happy at Wolves."

"The truth is I am very happy in Wolverhampton. It's never wrong to be in a place where you are well but they know that I am not satisfied [with my form], I always look for more.''

He also also reiterated his commitment to Wolves, while also promising to always give his best to whatever team he represents:

"It [a move] did not happen this time. If it happens at some point then it will have to be what is best for me, for Wolves and the team that I join. But I am very happy at Wolves and being considered a very important player."

Raul Jimenez was among the goals as Mexico defeated South Korea 3-2 in a friendly. He will be back in action in the Premier League for Wolves when they host Southampton next Monday.