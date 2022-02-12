Rayo Vallecano vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips - 12th February 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of games this weekend as Osasuna take on an impressive Rayo Vallecano side at the Estadio de Vallecas on Saturday.

Rayo Vallecano vs Osasuna Preview

Osasuna are currently in 12th place in the La Liga standings and have been plagued by inconsistency this season. The away side admirably held Sevilla to a 0-0 stalemate last weekend and will look to take it up a notch against a direct rival in this match.

Rayo Vallecano, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have endured a minor slump this year. The hosts crashed out of the Copa del Rey after a 2-1 defeat against Real Betis this week and will look to bounce back in this fixture.

Rayo Vallecano vs Osasuna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Osasuna have a slight edge over Rayo Vallecano and have won seven games out of 18 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Osasuna's six victories.

Rayo Vallecano do not have a good recent record against Osasuna and have won only one of their last five matches against the Pamplona outfit in La Liga.

Rayo Vallecano recorded the most comprehensive win in their La Liga history against Osasuna in 2012, winning the game by an astonishing 6-0 margin.

Osasuna have won only one of their last nine away games against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga and have a point to prove on their next visit to Madrid.

Rayo Vallecano have lost three of their last four matches in La Liga and have failed to find the back of the net in any of their three defeats.

Osasuna have won five La Liga games away from home this season, recording their best tally of away wins in the competition in over 15 years.

Rayo Vallecano vs Osasuna Prediction

Rayo Vallecano made an exceptional start to their La Liga campaign but have been undone by certain chinks in their armour this year. The Madrid-based outfit faces an uphill battle to move into the European spots and will need to pull off a string of victories.

Osasuna can pack a punch on their day but are yet to hit their stride in La Liga this season. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Osasuna

Rayo Vallecano vs Osasuna Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Radamel Falcao to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Osasuna to score first: YES

