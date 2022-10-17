RB Leipzig vs Hamburg Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th October, 2022

RB Leipzig host Hamburg at the Red Bull Arena in the second round of the DFB Pokal on Tuesday, with both sides having had contrasting seasons so far.

RB Leipzig are currently 10th in the Bundesliga, two points off the top 4. Marco Rose's side have been in strong form of late and are unbeaten in their last five games across all competitions, having won four of them. They will look to extend their unbeaten streak with a win against Hamburg on Tuesday.

Hamburg, on the other hand, are currently 3rd in 2. Bundesliga, two points off the top of the table. Tim Walter's side have been in decent form of late, having won three of their last five games across all competitions. They will hope to take that momentum into the game against Leipzig on Tuesday.

Both sides will want to progress to the next round and that should make for a well-contested matchup.

RB Leipzig vs Hamburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Leipzig have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Hamburg winning only one.

Leipzig came away as 3-1 winners the last time the two sides met back in April 2019.

Leipzig are tied for the 7th best attack in the Bundesliga, having scored 17 goals in their 10 games so far this season.

Hamburg boast the best defense in 2. Bundesliga, having only conceded 10 goals in their 12 games so far this season.

RB Leipzig vs Hamburg Prediction

The two sides have been in good form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Tuesday.

Leipzig will be without a host of players for the game, with Christopher Nkunku, Daniel Olmo, Konrad Laimer, Lukas Klostermann, Emil Forsberg, Peter Gulacsi and Timo Werner all unavailable. Meanwhile, Ogechika Heil and Tim Leibold are both out injured for Hamburg.

Despite the two sides being in similar form of late, Leipzig's quality should be enough to get past Hamburg on Tuesday.

We predict a tight game, with Leipzig coming away with a slender win.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 1-0 Hamburg

RB Leipzig vs Hamburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: RB Leipzig Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Leipzig's defense should be strong enough to hold out against Hamburg on the night)

Tip 3 - Andre Silva to score/assist (The striker has two goals and two assists in his last five games)

