"Reached full verbal agreement"- Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool superstar is 'really close' to Bayern Munich transfer 

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Liverpool star Sadio Mane has reached an agreement with Bayern Munich as his move to Bavaria nears.

Reds fans were shocked when news broke that Mane was keen to depart the club at the end of the season. The 30-year-old had been an Anfield icon for six years, having joined the Reds from Southampton in 2016. His current contract runs out next summer.

The Mirror reports that the Senegalese star told teammates following the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid that he would depart the Merseyside club this summer.

Since then, Bayern made two bids for Mane, but both were rejected by Jurgen Klopp's side. However, there have been no problems on the personal side of things, with Romano reporting that Mane has reached an agreement with the Bundesliga champions. He tweeted:

"Sadio Mané has reached full verbal agreement with Bayern on personal terms. Three year contract ready - talks will enter into final stages with Liverpool, new bid set to be submitted."

Bild (via Mail) has reported that the Bavarians are preparing a third bid worth £34.6 million for the Reds forward. Romano has claimed that the transfer is getting closer:

"Liverpool are aware of his decision: Mané wants Bayern - and it's really close now."

Bayern Munich's third bid could seal deal for Liverpool star Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane looks likely to be waving goodbye to the Reds.

Liverpool have become somewhat irritated with Bayern Munich's pursuit of Sadio Mane, as they have not met the valuation of the forward.

Bild (via Mail) has reported that the Reds value Mane at £42 million, but so far Bayern are yet to meet that price tag. Nevertheless, the Bundesliga champions believe their new offer of £34.6 million could be enough to get the Reds to part ways with Mane.

The reported deal would see Bayern pay £30.3 million up front, with £4.3 million being add-ons.

The two teams have conducted recent business, with Jurgen Klopp's side striking a £25 million deal for Thiago Alcantara in 2020.

Bayern's interest in Mane is merited, as the forward is coming off yet another stellar season at Anfield. Mane made 51 appearances, scoring 23 goals and contributing five assists.

If the transfer goes through, he will leave Liverpool having won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

